Pregnancy & Postpartum Must-Haves

Pregnancy

1. Mama’s Tummy Relief

When the nausea starts to hit around 6 weeks this tincture is great to have on hand. Bonus, it can be used on anyone 1 year and up (due to the honey) for soothing a sour stomach! earthley.com

2. Nausea Relief Drops

These lozenges were a lifesaver when I started to feel a little uneasy. I was able to pick these up at my local Wal-Mart so it was easy to keep on hand. They tasted great and seemed to work instantly! myupspring.com

3. Belly Serum

The presence of stretch marks can be partially impacted by genetics (thanks, mom!) but I love how hydrated this serum makes my stomach. Especially as it expands and gets itchy! It claims to penetrate deep into the layers of skin and fade stretch marks and scars. Not sure if that’s true but I love the habit of adding this to my selfcare routine! I also love that it’s not as greasy as other products so it doesn’t ruin my clothes. 8sheep.com

4. Pregnancy Tea

It’s hard to get all the right nutrients when you’re pregnant so when the temps drop I love to make a cup of tea. While this isn’t my favorite flavor of tea I love its blend of herbs like nettle, lemon, ginger, and raspberry leaf. The only downside is that it has to steep for 30 minutes so it’s not as quick as making a regular cup of tea. I just make a big batch and reheat as needed! earthley.com

5. Pregnancy Pillow for Sleep

This is my 5th pregnancy so trust me when I say I have tried ALL the pillows to help with sleep. Before Wildbird I had a U-shaped pillow but since it wasn’t adjustable I couldn’t move it around when I wanted to switch positions. And when I got to the 3rd trimester and had to go to the bathroom frequently I had a hard time getting out of the pillow!I love that this one can use it for nursing or just holding the baby as well. wildbird.co

6. Sneak Peek At-Home Gender Test

My husband and I are not very creative with gender announcements, and we’re definitely not party-people. So Sneak Peek is a great, intimate way to find out the gender at home with your significant other. But, if you do want to have a little party with friends and family just have the results sent to a loved one instead of yourself! If you opt for the snap device it’s practically painless and has a much less chance of contamination. sneakpeektest.com

7. Yoga Ball

Towards the end of pregnancy when my hips and back ache I love bouncing on this ball when I’m working instead of sitting in a chair. And when you’re in early labor it helps with contractions and getting the baby into the right position. I’m sure there are specific brands for pregnant moms but I just chose a fitness ball for my height online. urbnfit.com

8. Pink Stork Prenatals

This pregnancy (coupled with Earthley’s Nourish Her Naturally, Pumpkin Seed Oil, and Cod Liver Oil) I opted for Pink Stork’s line of pregnancy supplements. I chose the Total Prenatal + DHA, Prenatal Iron, and Choline for well balanced nutrition. They also have their prenatal in gummy form which is great if you’re frequently nauseous! pinkstork.com

9. Magnesium

Did you know that most people are deficient in magnesium? Magnesium has been my secret to better sleep (for me and my babies!), less cramps, and even less constipation for years but I’m extra diligent to use it when I’m pregnant.

Rowe Casa Organics: I love this gel for putting on before bed because it has a high dose of magnesium, dries quickly, and has a light smell. I’ll put it on my abdomen, legs, and even the back of my neck if needed. It works great for those middle of the night muscle spasms, too! rowecasaorganics.com

Moon Juice: I like this powder to drink in my 'mocktails' before bed–either with club soda, lemonade, or tart cherry juice if I need a little extra help in falling asleep. I like all the flavors but they also have a 'naked' one that you can flavor however you'd like! moonjuice.com

10. Labor Prep Tea

I usually start drinking Red Raspberry Leaf Tea in the second trimester but this 3rd Trimester Tea is a mineral-rich blend of herbs to support the needs of a human-growing mama! Whether it actually makes labor easier, I’m not sure…but it certainly can’t hurt and my labors have all been easy-peasy and short! pinkstork.com

11. Maternity Coat

There are a few brands with maternity coats but I love this one from Seraphine. It looks great with everything, has room for my expanding belly, and keeps me warm. Our winters get into the negative temperatures and my dogs still need a few good walks a day so this sub-zero option is great. Keep an eye out for sales but the price is worth it if you frequently need a winter coat. It can be used for pregnancy, baby wearing, and if you remove the expandable panel you can just use it as a regular coat forever! seraphine.com

12. Maternity Underwear

If you’re finding that your underwear just isn’t cutting it anymore…it might be time to try some underwear designed to wear over your expanding belly. Personally, I’ve tried the under belly ones and over the belly ones and prefer this one. And, you can wear it after labor until you feel a little more comfortable in regular underwear. These are definitely an investment but can be used for multiple pregnancies. blanqi.com

Postpartum

1. Postpartum After Ease Tincture

With each baby my after-pains got tremendously worse, especially while nursing. My midwife recommended this tincture with my last baby and I grabbed it thinking it couldn’t hurt. I ended up using it a lot and despite the terrible taste, it worked! I froze the extra and will use it again this summer. wishgardenherbs.com

2. Take Care Down There Trifecta

I’m not going to lie…you’re going to be incredibly sore ‘down under’. It’s best to have all these things on hand before you give birth! It will help tremendously with pain and healing. This kit has a soothing perineal spray for instant relief, a sitz bath, and a perineal balm for longer. Both the balm and the spray can be stored in the fridge for extra relief. earthmamaorganics.com

3. Upside Down Peri Bottle

These are nothing new but I’ve tried a few brands and this one was the winner for me last postpartum! I saved it for my next baby. I just leave it by the toilet and fill it with warm water as needed. hellopostpartum.com

4. Beef Organ Capsules

While I cut back on these capsules during pregnancy because of the amount of Vitamin A (and not enough research to prove it’s safe) my midwife highly recommends beef liver or organs postpartum to help replenish energy and nutrients. biomeology.co

5. Nursing Pads

Whether you choose to breastfeed or not, you’re going to have a little bit of leakage from your breasts. While the disposable ones can be handy for on-the-go I found them terribly uncomfortable and they didn’t stick well because of the constant moving of my bra for feeding. These reusable ones can be washed and worn over and over! If you’re not doing daily washing I recommend soaking them before you wash because that spoiled milk smell can linger. kindredbravely.com

6. Nursing Bras

There are so many choices for bras and honestly, I don’t feel like one will work perfectly for every person. I have a small cup size so I can get away with less support. It also depends on if you need the ability to pump in a bra. Personally, I did not need a specific bra for pregnancy because my cup size didn’t change. I recommend trying a few types to see what you prefer! kindredbravely.com

7. Postpartum Belly Wrap

Not just for C-Sections! (If you do have a C-Section, they make a wrap specifically for that, though!) After having a baby I find that much of my core stability is gone. So using this wrap helps support me in those first few weeks. It took some getting used to but after a while I hardly noticed it. bellybandit.com

8. Mason Grey Pajamas & Robes

There’s nothing better than a comfy pajama set and robe to bring with you to the hospital or for those newly postpartum days at home. Mason Grey makes adorable printed sets that are super soft and cozy – perfect for lounging about. As an added bonus, they also make matching swaddle sets and even mama/mini matching pajamas so you can match with your baby and/or toddler! masongreyla.com

9. Hemorrhoid Cream

I wish I could say I didn’t need this..but..it’s so nice to have on hand. I also highly recommend the cooling hemorrhoid spray you can buy at any drug store! rowecasaorganics.com