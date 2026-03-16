Helping children grow with confidence, curiosity, & joy

The Tucson J’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) program was recently named the 2025 Best of Tucson’s Best Daycare. Offering year-round learning for infants and children ages 6-weeks to pre-k in a state-of-the-art facility surrounded by a supportive community both inside and outside the classroom, it is no wonder it’s consistently ranked among the best early childcare programs in Tucson! ECE at the J goes beyond your typical daycare or preschool — here’s why!

Highly-Educated, Passionate Staff

How many preschools are led by soon-to-be Ph.D. graduates? Director, Joline, and assistant director, Tiffany, are both currently pursuing Ph.D.s in education. Their advanced academic work brings an exceptional depth of knowledge in child development, evidence-based practice, and early learning theory directly into the J’s classrooms.

And it’s not just the leadership team who are childcare experts. Early childhood teachers participate in ongoing professional development, including workshops and national conferences, to stay current in best practices. This commitment to continued learning allows students to benefit from the most current research in child development.

A Play-based Curriculum that Builds Confidence and a Love of Learning

At the Tucson J, “care” and “education are inseparable. The curriculum is intentionally designed to nurture the whole child — socially, emotionally, physically, intellectually, and creatively. The program is play-based and rooted in the Sheva Framework, a philosophy developed by the Jewish Community Center Association that reflects the belief that each child is unique, capable, and full of potential.

Through play, inquiry, problem-solving, and discovery, children develop critical thinking skills, positive self-esteem, and a strong foundation for future academic success.

A Unique, State-of-the Art Facility

While the ECE program has all the typical amenities of a high-quality preschool, it also offers something truly special: access to the full Tucson J campus! Throughout the day, students enjoy the indoor PlaySpace, gymnasium, art gallery, a wheelchair-accessible outdoor playground, Sculpture Garden, and, during the summer months, the pool and SplashPad. These experiences support physical development, confidence-building, and healthy movement in ways that go far beyond a traditional preschool or daycare setting.

Flexible Options with a True Family Focus

Every family’s schedule looks different — and childcare should support, not complicate family life. ECE is open 7am to 6pm, with 7, 9, and 11-hour options for care as well as 10 (pre-k only) or 12-month contracts, to meet a wide range of needs. And, while your preschooler is learning and playing, older children can attend a sports clinic, parents can enjoy a workout in the Fitness Center, and grandparents can find community in Healthy Aging programs!

Experience the Tucson J’s award-winning Early Childhood Education program firsthand. Schedule a tour and meet the passionate educators ready to help your child grow with confidence, curiosity, and joy.

Questions? Contact Joline Riddle at jriddle@tucsonjcc.org