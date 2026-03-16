Crafting Tomorrow’s Dreams Today

Legacy Traditional Schools is a network of highly rated tuition-free charter schools across Arizona, offering a back-to-basics education designed to prepare students for high school and beyond. Legacy offers a well-rounded curriculum, complete with strong academics led by our qualified teachers.

The Legacy journey starts with our full-day, affordable Pre-K program, available at most of our Arizona campuses! Pre-K students get introduced to important subjects like reading and math, preparing them with a strong foundation in academics and life lessons through age-appropriate activities. Pre-K registration for 2026-27 is now open!

Our Pre-K program leads perfectly into our tuition-free K-8 education! Our education includes arts, music, foreign language, and physical education in addition to the core subjects. We also offer specialized learning opportunities, like our programs available to students grades 3-6.

These programs, like our Momentum Fitness and Mozart Performing Arts, allow students to choose which subject they want to spend time learning about during the week, feeding their passions and interests.

Legacy offers a well-rounded education experience, complete with extracurricular activities! We offer clubs, music ensembles, and even sports for our middle school students. Legacy knows that offering a fantastic education is the minimum for schools, so we pride ourselves on offering a full experience.

The best part is that our public charter schools are tuition-free and accept any applicants if we have the space! There are no admission requirements nor school boundaries, making it easy for anyone in Arizona to attend a Legacy Traditional School. We even offer fully online schooling through Legacy Online Academy, letting you learn from anywhere in the state.

We are currently accepting applications for all grade levels, for both the current school year and for 2026-27! Students enrolled at Legacy can also participate in our summer break camp, an affordable childcare program available exclusively to Legacy students. Students enrolled in our summer break camp can enjoy fun-themed weeks, like Dino Discovery Days and Rainforest Explorers, designed to be both educational and fun! Registration opens on March 30 for Legacy Summer Break Camp!

If you think Legacy might be the right fit for you, come take a tour to see for yourself. Tours can be scheduled on our website for any of our campuses, so you can see the Legacy life first-hand. Seats are limited, so enroll today!

Legacy Traditional Schools is a tuition-free K-8 public charter school. Our network of schools across Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and South Carolina are highly rated, offering an accelerated curriculum designed to give students the knowledge and skills for High School and beyond.