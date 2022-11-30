Holiday Gift Ideas that are Quite, Imaginative, Indestructible & Versatile

Part 1: Infants & Toddlers

I love to buy toys that: 1.) Don’t make noise (hello! I work from home!), 2.) Encourage independent imaginative play, 3.) Won’t break easily 4.) Will work for a few age ranges like Maverick (18 months) to Grayson (4). 5.) It’s a bonus if we can get it from a local store or Etsy shop.

I use amazon for ease but I always check Etsy first. We aren’t necessarily a montessori family but we do love some of those practices! So lots of wood, building, not an overwhelming amount of toys, toys that all work together like blocks and roadways, etc.

Heir+Loom Kids Montessori Spinning Rainbow Drum. Used to enhance tummy time and fine motor skills. Before baby can sit, he/she will push up and bat the drum to make it spin. When it spins, the colors make a beautiful pattern and the drum makes a soothing noise. The movement and sound entice your little to push up to make the drum spin over and over! Once your baby is sitting, he/she can bat the drum while it is sitting in front of him/her. Ages 6 months and older. $59. heirloomkids.us HABA Rainbow Fabric Baby Ball. Its bright colors and contrasting patterns are immediately eye-catching, which is a sure way to capture your baby's attention. Eight colorful fabric sections offer different textures, sounds, and visual and auditory feedback, including: rough, smooth, ridges, solids, stripes, rustle, rattle, squeak, and more! Age 6 – 24 months. $19.99. habausa.com Eight colorful fabric sections offer different textures, sounds, and visual and auditory feedback, including: rough, smooth, ridges, solids, stripes, rustle, rattle, squeak, and more! Age 6 – 24 months. $19.99. HABA Whirlygig Wooden Rattle & Clutching Toy. Movable wooden elements and little jingling bell are secured with a strong elastic band, expertly designed to help develop clutching and grasping skills. Ages 6 – 18 Months. $17.99. habausa.com or wildlingstoys.com Mushie Stacking Rings Toy. Made from 100% non-toxic, BPA and phthalate free plastic. Stacking and grasping these rings helps develop organization and motor skills. Ages 6 months – 3 years. $17.99. mushie.com Mushie Stacking Cups Toy. 100% free from BPA, PVC and phthalates. Stacking toys help develop both the body and the brain starting around six months. Helps improve fine motor skills, language development and cognitive reasoning. Ages 0-3 years. $14.99. mushie.com Itzy Ritzy Bitzy Crinkle Sensory Toy with Teether. Itzy Ritzy Bitzy Crinkle Sensory Toy with Teether. A toy that crinkles and excites. Includes different elements for your little one to explore. Features include soft natural cotton fabric (in the shape of an adorable animal), textured ribbons and a braided teether. Ages 0-9 months. $14.99. itzyritzy.com Itzy Ritzy Holiday Itzy Lovey Plush and Teether Toy. Crafted with soft sherpa fabric and features textured ribbons that baby will love to explore! The arms include a crinkly fabric. A textured snowflake teether to help massage and soothe sore gums. Choose from different adorable characters including Santa, a penguin, and a cuddly teddy bear. Ages 0-9 months. $12.99. itzyritzy.com SmartNoggin NogginStik Developmental Light-up Rattle . A smartnoggintoys.com Wildlings Toy Boutique pick! Designed to help parents, caregivers and early intervention therapists begin encouraging early milestones in infants. The head lights up red, blue and green to stimulate a baby’s eyes and to encourage visual tracking. The base makes a soft rattle sound. Easy to hold handle for mastering grasping and fun textures for the sense of touch. Ages 0 and older. $22.99. Fisher-Price 2-In-1 Like A Boss Activity Center. Baby can start off sitting in the entertainer’s spinning seat and interacting with fun activities around them. The interactive toy ‘computer’ plays lights, music, sounds, and 3 levels of Smart Stages® content so you can switch up the learning as your baby grows. Then, as baby grows, replace the seat with a clacker bead bar to transform the infant activity center into a cool toddler table for standing-desk play. Ages 9 months – 3 years. $109.99. shop.mattel.com Lovevery Stage-based Play Kits. Support your child's learning during important developmental windows with play essentials that are tailored to their exact stage. Ages 0-12 months: Delivered every 2 months/$80 per Play Kit , Ages 1 year, 2 year, 3 year: Delivered every 3 months/$120 per Play Kit. Book Bundle: Stage-based books with every Play Kit. $18 per kit. lovevery.com Toddla Whale Bath Toy. Water proof, glows in the dark, and sprinkles water. Blows water like a real whale. $23.95. toddla.co Busy baby Mat. Dishwasher Safe and 100% food-grade silicone mat suctions to smooth surfaces and engineered to keep baby's toys, teethers, and utensils in place. Ages 4-18 months. $29.99. busybabymat.com Little Sleepies Matching Family Pajamas. Lunaluxe™ bamboo viscose jams for the entire family, and Fido too! Pajamas come in playful prints and solids are available in sizes from micro-preemie to 3X. Kids: $34, Women: Tops $30, Bottoms $32. Men: Tops $32, Bottoms $34. Pet Bandana $12. Limited Editions are more. littlesleepies.com Bumkins Ultimate Gift Set. Silicone bowl/plate feeding set that grows with baby. Set includes: 3-Pack SuperBib, a Sleeved Bib, Silicone First Feeder, a Silicone Grip Dish, Silicone Chewtensils and a Spoon + Fork set. Ages infant- toddler. $99.95. bumkins.com

HABA Animal Parade Blocks. A Wildlings Toy Boutique pick! 25 wooden blocks, designed to inspire creativity, develop fine motor skills, and encourage dexterity. Ages 18 Months and Up. $49.99. habausa.com SmartMax Build And Play. A Kidstop pick! Mix & match and build with magnetic animals, beams, and spheres. Keeps little ones brains stimulated and their hearts entertained for years of learning. Ages 1-4 years. $59.99. smartmax.eu/en Slumberkins’ Social-Emotional Learning Kits. A Wildlings Toy Boutique pick! Designed by a therapist and an early childhood educator. Kits include everything you need to help the child in your life connect to their emotions, express their feelings, and develop a strong sense of self. Ages 12-24 months. $45-$48. slumberkins.com Strider Balance Bike. Lightweight, efficient, all-terrain bikes that develop two-wheeled balance, coordination, and confidence in children. $119.99-$699.99. Strider Balance Bike. Lightweight, efficient, all-terrain bikes that develop two-wheeled balance, coordination, and confidence in children. $119.99-$699.99. striderbikes.com ToyVelt Bubble Lawn Mower. Automatic bubble machine with music sounds, blow more than 1,000 bubbles per minutes and help fill your kid's room, living room, garden or backyard with thousands of adorable floating bubbles. Ages 3 -12 Years. $22.99. toyvelt.com Bunny Hopkins Wobble Board. Stimulate children's curiosity and allow them to become engrossed in their own imagination. Fosters creativity, promotes active physical play, boosts confidence, develops cognitive skills, and improves gross motor skills. Ages 18 months and older. $129. bunnyhopkinstoys.com Inroad Toys Race Track Tape. Inroad Toys Race Track Tape. Compatible with all toy cars, this track can be set-up then put away then put together again in an entirely different way. It is easy to peel off and put away. Safe and leaves no residue on floors or walls. Comes in several colors. Ages 4 and older. $3.99-$54.99. inroadtoys.com TopBright Wooden Ramp Racer. 4-Levels for kids who love toy cars and trucks. Sturdy, lightweight, easy to store and take with you anywhere. Ages 18 months and older. $17.99. topbrighttoys.com TAG Amazing Ball Tracker . Giant tumble down ball maze with 6 soft, colored balls. Child learns to grasp and release, visually track slow moving objects from left-to-right and right-to-left. This visual tracking activity presents a child with first lessons on how to predict the path of an object, the beginning of logical thought. Ages 2-4 years. $96. tagtoys.com Inspiration Play Tot Tube Playset. Children will love racing cars and balls down the tunnel track of the unique Tot Tube. Fits almost any brand of toy car (Matchbox, Hot wheels, Little People, etc) or small balls (Note: Cars and balls are not included). No tools needed or batteries required. Ages 2-4 years. $24.95. inspirationplay.com Melissa & Doug Shape Sorting Cube. Each shape fits through a hole of the same shape on the wooden cube. Classic learning activity with nostalgic appeal; sturdy wooden construction. Promotes color and shape recognition and problem-solving skills. Ages 2-5 years. $18.99. melissaanddoug.com LEGO Duplo Blocks Toy Sets . Bright colours and large, easy-to-handle building blocks. Sets offer kids a chance to learn about the world as they grow while also refining their fine motor skills and providing hours of fun and entertainment. Ages 18 months and up. $19.99 and up. lego.com Ages 18 months and up. $19.99 and up. lego.com Little Village Wooden House Toys Building Blocks. Handmade, coated with non-toxic, water-based dye safe for children. Ages 18 months-4 years. $33. etsy.com Cricket & Ruby Tender Leaf Toys Wooden Dinosaurs. Set features one of each dinosaur in a display shelf: Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Parasaurolophus, Triceratops, Pterodactyl, Stegosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Brachiosaurus. Ages 3 and older. $72. cricketandruby.com Lily and River Little Playsets. The ultimate playtime experience. Create a custom indoor playground for your child to explore and learn through play, while practicing gross motor skills, balance control, muscle growth, and much more! Playsets are made with all-natural, non-toxic materials. Family owned and operated in Phoenix. Ages 1-6 years. $383.96 – $1,352. The ultimate playtime experience. Olli Ella Dozy Dinkum Pie. Posable and made from the softest cotton outer. Gently weighted (for added calm) and lightweight for little hands, perfect for endless play and adventure from birth and beyond! $50. us.olliella.com

