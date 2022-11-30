Santa Breakfast Event for Children with Special Needs

For many families, a visit with Santa is a tradition that is not attainable because of physical limitations or sensory overload concerns.

But this holiday season, kids and with special needs, and their families, are invited to attend the one-of-a-kind outdoor Christmas experience and celebrate the season at a pace that’s comfortable for all.

The fifth annual Accessible Santa breakfast—which includes live music, adaptive activities, pony rides and a special visit with the big guy himself—is made possible by the United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona.

Santa is specially trained allowing children with special needs, including autism, cerebral palsy and mobility challenges, creating a relaxed environment to spend time with the Jolly Old Saint Nick. Accommodations and adaptations are also provided to meet the unique needs of all and to capture that special moment with Santa Claus.

Guests can enjoy accessible family fun activities, raffles and prizes, live music and a delicious breakfast.

This FREE event will take place Saturday December 3, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the UCP Laura Dozer Center at 1802 W. Parkside Lane in Phoenix.

For more information visit https://ucpofcentralaz.org/