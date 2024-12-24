How to Celebrate Hanukkah

By Rachael Mitchell, Sr. Director of Marketing, Communications + PR, Tucson Jewish Community Center

About Hanukkah:

Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights – a celebration of Jewish resilience and hope in the face of adversity; of light shining in the darkness. While you may have heard the story of the miracle of the oil in the menorah (lamp) lasting eight nights instead of only one, this 2,000-year-old holiday has its roots in the destruction and rebuilding of the ancient temple in Jerusalem after it was destroyed by the Syrian Greeks who were determined to annihilate the Jews.

The Maccabees are the heroes of the Hanukkah story who fought back; the temple was destroyed but nothing could break their spirit! The temple was rebuilt, Jewish life prospered, and all of these years later – we celebrate!

From the US to Israel, Europe, South America, and even Africa, Jewish people around the world commemorate the victory of the Maccabees and the enduring spirit of Jewish joy, culture, and tradition. Decidedly not “the Jewish Christmas,” there are many ways to enjoy the holiday beyond giving gifts (although that is certainly a fun modern tradition!). Here are some ways you can honor the holiday:

Host a Latke Potluck Party

Potato Latkes are a tasty tradition – and there are so many fun adaptations of them! Invite friends to put their own spin on a classic latke recipe and gather together for a Latke Potluck Party where everyone can try different variations. You could even take a vote to decide the winning latke (and don’t forget the great debate – sour cream or applesauce on top?)! Some favorites include: Joan Nathan’s traditional latke, Flamin’ Hot Latkes from What Jew Wanna Eat, Sweet Potato Latkes for a more nutritious twist, or Kimchi latkes!

Attend a Menorah Lighting

Most towns have a public menorah lighting on the first night of Hanukkah that is open for all to attend; here in Tucson, Synagogue Kol Ami lights the Millstone Family Menorah Nightly Menorah Lighting each night of Hanukkah complete with songs, blessings, and plenty of Hanukkah spirit as attendees bask in the glow of the menorah.

Watch the classic Rugrats Hanukkah Episode

90s kids will remember the Hanukkah Rugrats episode as Jewish canon – and now thanks to streaming services, a whole new generation of kids can enjoy it. Search Season 4, Episode 1 for a truly hilarious and kid-friendly version of the Hanukkah story.

Play a Game of Dreidel

Dreidel, Yiddish for the Hebrew word Sevivon, which means “to turn,” is a game perfect for all ages. If you can master spinning the dreidel, you’re in the game! Each letter on the four-sided top stands for a different word, and the acronym makes the phrase, “A Great Miracle Happened There” signifying the miracle of the oil enduring and the survival of the Jewish people. Check out easy instructions here.

Read a PJ Library Hanukkah Story

PJ Library sends free, award-winning books that celebrate Jewish values and culture to families raising Jewish children from birth through 8 years old – including for Hanukkah! PJ Our Way is for older kids who also want to partake in Jewish learning! You can sign up to receive Hanukkah, and other Jewish holiday books, here.

