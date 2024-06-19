Summer Adventure Begins At Your Library!

Pack your bags—or, really just your library card—and join your local library’s summer reading program! This year’s theme is all about adventure and these books are sure to take you on an exciting reading journey. Looking for more? Check out all your county library has to offer at mcldaz.org

0-3 YEARS OLD

EEK! A noisy journey from A to Z by Julie Larios, Illustrated by Julie Paschkis

This picture book follows a busy mouse on an adventure through the alphabet. But, this isn’t your typical journey from A to Z! You will meet lots of characters along the way, each representing a different letter through picture cues and onomatopoeia (a word that represents a sound associated with its name, like “eek!”)

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “With simple but charming illustrations you will have fun learning the alphabet in a new way. Imitating these sounds will help link language to sound for your baby, further working on their phonological awareness (awareness of sounds in spoken language).” —Jennifer B., Library Administration

Shh! We Have a Plan by Chris Haughton

Four friends creep through the woods, and what do they spot? An exquisite bird high in a tree! “Hello birdie,” waves one. “Shh! We have a plan,” hush the others. Follow along on a wonderful adventure in nature to trap a bird.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Absolutely one of my favorite all time picture books! The rhyming scheme is on point and can help children learn the cadence of language. The color saturation is perfect for developing eyes. I have even read this book to kindergarteners who enjoy the sequence of events and therefore can learn plot structures.” —Katelyn M., Library Branch Manager

4-6 YEARS OLD

Penguinaut! By Marcie Colleen, Illustrated by Emma Yarlett

Orville, a small penguin, decides to go on a grand adventure to impress his friends. He works hard to achieve his goal, but eventually realizes that the best adventures are the ones we go on with our friends!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: ”The vibrant illustrations and engaging wordplay paired with the heartwarming message about friendship make this an excellent book to read aloud with young children!” —Lexis H., Librarian

Lost Cat! By Jacqueline K. Rayner

This simple and funny book tells the story of a young girl who is worried when her cat doesn’t arrive for dinner. She searches for him and makes posters too. Meanwhile, the illustrations take us on a worldwide adventure with the cat. Just when he’s feeling a little homesick, some gentle aliens in a flying saucer take him in and help reunite him with the girl.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: ”This is an engaging picture book to read again and again as you discover more of the story in the pictures each time. Young pet lovers and their grownups will enjoy imagining the adventures their own furry friends would have.” —Janelle Y., Branch Supervisor

1st – 3rd GRADE

Magic Treehouse Summer of the Sea Serpent by Mary Pope Osborne

The magician Merlin sends Annie and Jack on an adventurous quest. The two encounter a Spider Queen, mythical selkies, and even a magic sword.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This book is full of fun, adventure, and wonderful illustrations! The fast-paced narrative is a great introduction to mythology, Merlin, and the mighty sword Excalibur.” —Dannelle C., Librarian

Fry Guys by Eric Geron & Jannie Ho

A trio of fried friends are tossed into an adventure when UFO-nion Rings invade Spudtown. Using teamwork to defend their town and save the mayor, the friends discover their courage and personal strengths. This four-chapter, 80-page, graphic novel is a perfect transition for newly independent readers. And, for an added bonus, the font used in the text is Dyslexia-friendly.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Full of puns that are perfect for the burgeoning word-play humor fans, Fry Guys is just the first in a new series that will leave them wanting more ‘fries.’” —Janelle Y., Branch Supervisor

4th – 6th GRADE

Minecraft Stonesword Saga: Crack in the Code! By Nick Eliopulos

The Evoker King has been turned to stone. Theo must put his coding skills to the test to help his teammates set the game to rights!

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “This book is great for any Minecraft fans, especially if they might be a reluctant reader. The familiarity of the game and the adventure set forth to save it will make this book a fun read that fans can get invested in.” —Dannelle C., Librarian

Greenglass House by Kate Milford

A boring Christmas vacation for Milo turns into an Agatha Christie-like mystery as he tries to solve the decades-old puzzle of his home. Can he find the location of long-lost loot at the Smugglers Inn?

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: ”A light ghost story, funny characters, and a cold setting make this a perfect way to cool off during the summer. Milo is an introverted and thoughtful character so the book’s descriptions really come alive as the guests who have descended on the inn become zanier and zanier.” —Katelyn M., Library Branch Manager

TEENS

Nimona by N.D. Stevenson

This graphic novel is a twist on the typical hero and villain story. Villain Lord Ballister Blackheart and his mysterious new sidekick, Nimona, are on a mission to prove to the kingdom that the “good guys” are actually the ones who are up to something sinister.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: ”The characters in this story are complex, funny, and full of heart! It is action-packed and readers will not want to put this one down!” —Lexis H., Librarian

Illuminae: The Illuminae Files_01 by Amie Kaufman & Jay Kristoff

It is the year 2575, and teenagers Kady and Ezra are struggling with the aftermath of a breakups. But, the two are forced together when their planet is invaded by two warring mega-corporations. The two realize their problems are just getting started, when they discover a plague has broken out effecting their AI. They soon learn that they need to rely on each other to discover the truth.

WHY YOU’LL LOVE IT: “Adventure Through Space in the first installment of a trilogy told through a fascinating dossier of hacked documents, including emails, maps, reports, interviews, and more! The experimental layout of this space opera keeps the pace moving, but if the visuals are too much, give the audiobook a try—the sound effects and cast create an immersive experience!” —Lindsey P., Library Administration