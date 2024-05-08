Bear Canyon Pizza: A Hidden Gem for Families

If you love pizza, have young kids, and haven’t checked out Bear Canyon Pizza yet, you must add this to your list of places to dine at!

On a recent trip to Tucson with my husband and son, I was in search of a family-friendly restaurant we could go to and meet up with some friends. Pizza seems to be the universal gathering food, and my son loves it (as do we), so it seemed like a good choice.

But, the cherry on top and the thing that makes this place an absolute hidden gem, is the fact that it has a kids’ corner with all kinds of books and toys to keep little ones occupied. As soon as I found out about that, I was sold! And let me tell you, it was a game changer for dining out with a toddler.

My son, who was 21 month old at the time, can get a bit squirmy and restless when we go out to eat. In the time it takes to stand in line, order, and wait for the food, he’s usually over it and we’re trying to scarf down our meals as quickly as possible because he’s ready to go.

In this case though, as soon as we got situated, he happily went over to the play area and started discovering all the toys and making friends with the other kids. This allowed us the chance to order in peace and actually hold some adult conversation with our friends.

When the food came, he sat and ate with us, then returned back to the kids’ area—playing for another 35-40 minutes with little to no assistance from us, while we took our time enjoying the rest of our meal.

My husband and I couldn’t stop ranting and raving on how incredible of an experience we had—all because of that little play area. I’m on a hunt to find more places like that (although I’ve yet to find any quite like it).

In addition to the wonderful kids’ area, Bear Canyon Pizza offers an extensive menu with options that everyone will love. You’ll find everything from garlic knots, to wings, salads, pastas, and of course, pizzas. There are also 30 beers on tap and 10 different kinds of wines.

Inside boasts a lively atmosphere with plenty of TVs for game day viewing, and opens up to a large outdoor patio to enjoy some fresh air on a nice day.

If we lived closer, Bear Canyon Pizza would be a place we would become regulars at. Whether you live in Tucson, or are visiting the area, be sure to check out this place for great food and one of the best family-friendly dining experiences!

Located at 8987 E. Tanque Verde, Tucson. Visit bearcanyonpizza.com for more!