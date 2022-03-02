This month, Maricopa County Library District has handpicked a collection of books to celebrate Women’s History Month. Looking for more? Check out MCLD’s Featured Collection at mcldaz.org.

PICTURE BOOKS



Because Claudette by Tracey Baptiste



When fifteen-year-old Claudette Colvin boarded a segregated bus on March 2, 1955, she had no idea she was about to make history. Learn about this living legend, her pivotal role in the civil rights movement, and the power of one person reaching out to another in the fight for change.

That’s Betty! by Gregory Bonsignore

An innovative and joyful picture book biography that celebrates the life and achievements of TV legend, pioneer, and activist Betty White.

JUVENILE



We Are Explorers by Kari Herbert

Take an inspiring journey around the world and discover the stories of some remarkable women explorers. We Are Explorers tells the stories of 14 women whose adventurous spirit and curiosity helped them discover the world!

Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Immigrant Women who Changed the World by Elena Favilli

From chefs and surgeons, to musicians and politicians, to champions of judo and chess, these extraordinary figures will inspire girls everywhere to follow their dreams, no matter where they lead.

TEEN

The Woman All Spies Fear by Amy Butler Greenfield

This inspiring biography tells the story of an American woman who pioneered codebreaking in WWI and WWII. Even with all of her extraordinary contributions to the field, Elizebeth Smith Friedman was only recently recognized for her accomplishments.

Amazons, Abolitionists, and Activists by Mikki Kendall

A fun and fascinating graphic novel-style book that covers the key figures and events that have advanced women’s rights from antiquity to the modern era—from queens and freedom fighters to warriors, spies, and more!

ADULT

The Barbizon by Pauline Bren

World War I had liberated women from home and hearth, setting them on the path to political enfranchisement and gainful employment. The Barbizon tells the story of New York’s most glamorous women-only hotel, and the women—both famous and ordinary—who passed through its doors.

The Woman They Could Not Silence by Kate Moore

At a time when women were being committed to asylums to keep them “in line,” Elizabeth decides to expose the injustice and fight for freedom. A dark and dramatic, but ultimately uplifting, tale of a forgotten woman hero whose inspirational journey sparked lasting change for women’s rights.