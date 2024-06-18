Experts Teaching Award Winning Industry Standard Coding, Robotics and Computer Science

Ah, summer break – a time for adventure, exploration, and endless fun! As parents, we want to keep our kids’ minds active and engaged during these sunny months. That’s why KidsTech Summer Camps at GenTech are a must for any family seeking an unforgettable experience that sparks creativity and nurtures a lifelong love of learning.

Each week promises a new adventure, with themes ranging from robotics and coding solid basics in STEM to AI and IoT, the hot ideas in the tech world today!

In our weeklong camps, your kids are the stars everyday, but on Fridays they are the main event when they show off their amazing projects. It’s a moment of pure joy, pride and accomplishment for the kids and as a parent, you will experience with them all the cool tech they learned!

Our KidsTech programs are currently in over 100 schools across the Valley and growing! KidsTech Summer gives your kids a chance to jump start learning real-world tech from expert instructors who are passionate about technology and immersed in tech fields.

There are lots of locations across the Phoenix area with flexible scheduling options that cater to families’ busy lifestyles. Full-day camps are offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. We also have morning camps from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and afternoon camps from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ask us about extended care before or after. We’ve got you covered!

Don’t let this summer pass by without giving your kids the gift of an unforgettable STEM experience.

At GenTech we are preparing today’s kids for tomorrow’s technologies. KidsTech offers a challenging curriculum with industry standard coding in Python, C+, JavaScript, real world applications, 3D modeling/CAD, engineering and sophisticated robotics taught in levels from beginner to advanced. Could your child get a tech job after our camps? Maybe!! Yes, they are really just that awesome!

Visit gentechsupport.com/summer or call 602-374-5624 to learn more. Spaces are limited, so don’t delay and join the fun! We sell out every summer