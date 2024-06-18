Wednesday, June 19, 2024
HomeArticlesKidsTech Summer Camps at GenTech!
ArticlesSponsored contentSummer CampsSTEM/STEAM Camps

KidsTech Summer Camps at GenTech!

Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson
0

Experts Teaching Award Winning Industry Standard Coding, Robotics and Computer Science

Ah, summer break – a time for adventure, exploration, and endless fun! As parents, we want to keep our kids’ minds active and engaged during these sunny months. That’s why KidsTech Summer Camps at GenTech are a must for any family seeking an unforgettable experience that sparks creativity and nurtures a lifelong love of learning.

Each week promises a new adventure, with themes ranging from robotics and coding solid basics in STEM to AI and IoT, the hot ideas in the tech world today!

In our weeklong camps, your kids are the stars everyday, but on Fridays they are the main event when they show off their amazing projects. It’s a moment of pure joy, pride and accomplishment for the kids and as a parent, you will experience with them all the cool tech they learned!

Our KidsTech programs are currently in over 100 schools across the Valley and growing! KidsTech Summer gives your kids a chance to jump start learning real-world tech from expert instructors who are passionate about technology and immersed in tech fields.

There are lots of locations across the Phoenix area with flexible scheduling options that cater to families’ busy lifestyles. Full-day camps are offered from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. We also have morning camps from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and afternoon camps from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ask us about extended care before or after. We’ve got you covered!

Don’t let this summer pass by without giving your kids the gift of an unforgettable STEM experience.

At GenTech we are preparing today’s kids for tomorrow’s technologies. KidsTech offers a challenging curriculum with industry standard coding in Python, C+, JavaScript, real world applications, 3D modeling/CAD, engineering and sophisticated robotics taught in levels from beginner to advanced. Could your child get a tech job after our camps? Maybe!! Yes, they are really just that awesome!

Visit gentechsupport.com/summer or call 602-374-5624 to learn more. Spaces are limited, so don’t delay and join the fun! We sell out every summer

Previous article
At-Home Dad to Super Dad
Next article
Avoiding the Summer Slide
Michael Wilson
Michael Wilsonhttp://gentechsupport.com/summer

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO