Kid-Friendly Recipes for National Olive Oil Month

August is National Olive Oil Month. To celebrate, the Queen Creek Olive Mill has three olive oil focused, kid-friendly recipes you can make at home – perfect for after-school snacks, too!
- Olive Oil PopcornServings: 4 / Prep Time: 8 mins
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil (you may substitute Bacon, Chili, Lemon, Lime, Garlic or any Olive Oil to create your own favorite flavored popcorn.)
- 1 cup high quality popcorn kernels
- *Fine Sea Salt
Instructions:
- Heat the oil in a 3-quart saucepan on medium-high heat. Put 3 or 4 popcorn kernels into the oil and cover the pan. When the kernels pop, add the rest of the popcorn kernels in an even layer. Cover, remove from heat and count 30 seconds. This method first heats the oil to the right temperature, then waiting 30 seconds brings all of the other kernels to a near-popping temperature so that when they are put back on the heat, they all pop at about the same time.
- Return the pan to the heat. The popcorn should begin popping soon, and all at once. Once the popping begins, gently shake the pan by moving it back and forth over the burner. Try to keep the lid slightly ajar to let the steam from the popcorn release (the popcorn will be drier and crisper).
- Once the popping slows to several seconds between pops, remove the pan from the heat, remove the lid, and dump the popcorn immediately into a wide bowl. Salt to taste and toss.
- *If you add salt to the oil in the pan before popping, when the popcorn pops, the salt will be well-distributed throughout the popcorn.
-
- Olive Oil Granola
Servings: 6+ / Prep Time: 10 mins / Cook Time: 30 mins
Ingredients:
- 2 cups rolled oats (not instant)
- 1 cup toasted whole pecans
- 1/4 cup toasted sesame seeds
- 1/2 cup toasted sunflower seeds
- 1/4 cup toasted flaxseed
- 1/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Dark Chocolate Olive Oil
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 1 cup Dried cranberries
- 1 tablespoon Sea Salt
Instructions:
- Mix the oat, nuts and grains in a large bowl.
- Measure oil into the measuring cup and swirl it around before pouring into bowl. Then measure out the maple syrup in the same, unwashed cup. (The oil will help the maple syrup exit the cup.)
- Toss everything together until evenly coated and then pour out into a baking pan. I use a large roasting pan, as it keeps everything contained. A cookie sheet with a lip also works, but you have to stir it slightly more carefully if you use that.
- Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes, turning it with a spatula every ten minutes or so. You want everything to be an even golden brown.
- Olive Oil Cupcakes
Servings: 18 / Prep Time: 30 mins / Cook Time: 30 mins
Ingredients
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup Olive Oil (Vanilla Bean, Lemon, Orange, Lime, or any other olive oil!)
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 ¼ cups milk
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
Frosting:
- ½ cup butter (room temperature)
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup heavy cream
- Optional: a few drops of food coloring
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Whisk together the eggs, olive oil, lemon juice, and milk. In a separate bowl combine the sugar, salt, flour, baking powder, and baking soda with a whisk. Mix the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until smooth. Pour into cupcake cups and bake for 25 to 30 minutes. Cupcakes are done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Beat the frosting ingredients together in a mixer until smooth and creamy and spread on the cooled cupcakes.