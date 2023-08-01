Kid-Friendly Recipes for National Olive Oil Month

August is National Olive Oil Month. To celebrate, the Queen Creek Olive Mill has three olive oil focused, kid-friendly recipes you can make at home – perfect for after-school snacks, too!

Olive Oil PopcornServings: 4 / Prep Time: 8 mins

Ingredients:

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a 3-quart saucepan on medium-high heat. Put 3 or 4 popcorn kernels into the oil and cover the pan. When the kernels pop, add the rest of the popcorn kernels in an even layer. Cover, remove from heat and count 30 seconds. This method first heats the oil to the right temperature, then waiting 30 seconds brings all of the other kernels to a near-popping temperature so that when they are put back on the heat, they all pop at about the same time.

Return the pan to the heat. The popcorn should begin popping soon, and all at once. Once the popping begins, gently shake the pan by moving it back and forth over the burner. Try to keep the lid slightly ajar to let the steam from the popcorn release (the popcorn will be drier and crisper).

Once the popping slows to several seconds between pops, remove the pan from the heat, remove the lid, and dump the popcorn immediately into a wide bowl. Salt to taste and toss.

*If you add salt to the oil in the pan before popping, when the popcorn pops, the salt will be well-distributed throughout the popcorn.

Olive Oil Granola

Servings: 6+ / Prep Time: 10 mins / Cook Time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats (not instant)

1 cup toasted whole pecans

1/4 cup toasted sesame seeds

1/2 cup toasted sunflower seeds

1/4 cup toasted flaxseed

1/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Dark Chocolate Olive Oil

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 cup Dried cranberries

1 tablespoon Sea Salt

Instructions:

Mix the oat, nuts and grains in a large bowl.

Measure oil into the measuring cup and swirl it around before pouring into bowl. Then measure out the maple syrup in the same, unwashed cup. (The oil will help the maple syrup exit the cup.)

Toss everything together until evenly coated and then pour out into a baking pan. I use a large roasting pan, as it keeps everything contained. A cookie sheet with a lip also works, but you have to stir it slightly more carefully if you use that.

Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes, turning it with a spatula every ten minutes or so. You want everything to be an even golden brown.