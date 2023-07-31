RAK Eats: Streets of New York

As school starts back up, your weeknights might be getting more hectic. This is your sign to take a night off of cooking and head to Streets of New York for dinner.

With a wide variety of options and an extensive menu featuring delicious appetizers, soups, salads, subs, pizzas, pastas, and more—you’ll be sure to find something everyone will love.

Plus, now is the chance to try out the new seasonal menu featuring seven mouth-watering items inspired from the Southwest.

Even though I’m an Arizona native and Streets of New York has been in the Phoenix area since 1976, I had never actually dined there before. So, I was excited when they invited me to come check it out.

I brought along one of my good friends for a little “moms night out” and we had such a good time catching up (sans kids) while feasting on some great food.

While we looked over the menu, they brought out a basket of warm rolls dusted in parmesan and a side of marinara sauce for dipping for us to munch on—which these hungry moms appreciated.

We decided to try out one of the new menu items and ordered the tomato ricotta bruschetta to split. That was a great decision! It features seasoned toasted bread with blistered Italian cherry tomatoes served atop whipped ricotta with a drizzle of Mike’s Hot Honey and fresh basil. It was the perfect combo of savory and sweet with a hint of spiciness.

Fully embracing our overindulgence of carbs, we went on to order some pizza and pasta. Some advice: come hungry because these portions are not small! The great thing is you’ll likely have plenty of leftovers!

While we were more than full, we took some desserts to-go for a sweet treat later. As with the rest of the menu, there are plenty of satisfying options to choose from including warm cookies a-la-mode, cannolis, cheesecake, and double chocolate cake.

Streets of New York also offers weekday specials such as Spaghetti and Meatball Wednesdays where you can get a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs for just $9.99 and Wine Down Thursdays where wine bottles are half off when you dine in!

Bringing along little ones? They have a great kid’s menu featuring kid favorites such as chicken strips, raviolis, mac & cheese, and more.

While I enjoyed a night out with a friend, I’m looking forward to going back next time with my husband and son and trying more from the delectable menu!

Enter for your chance to win a $25 gift card to Streets of New York.