RAK Date Night Giveaway: Copper & Sage

This time of year, nothing beats a cozy romantic setting for a date night experience. And that’s exactly what you’ll get when you dine at Copper & Sage in Phoenix – a true hidden gem offering a diverse menu combined with a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Copper & Sage is the newest experience by Westside Concepts and Chef Evon Profitt, the director of Culinary and Beverage Operations for Westside Concepts. The Phoenix location opened in November 2023 and has quickly become a popular destination for delicious food and beautiful aesthetic. And now, they’ve recently expanded with a second location in downtown Goodyear.

The Menu

Chef Profitt created the concept’s menu with Southern-inspired dishes that are unique and bursting with original flavor. For starters, you’ll find an array of unique creations including my two personal favorites:

Fried green tomatoes which feature a traditional crust of coarse cornmeal fried to a crispy golden perfection and garnished with dollops of goat cheese and balsamic reduction.

which feature a traditional crust of coarse cornmeal fried to a crispy golden perfection and garnished with dollops of goat cheese and balsamic reduction. Black-eyed pea hummus which includes unique spices such as sumac, caraway, and sage blended and topped with pepitas, heirloom tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles, and extra virgin olive oil.

When selecting your entrée, there are more than enough delicious options to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for a burger, tacos, seafood, or steak – you’ll find it on the menu at Copper & Sage. There are also fresh salads and a variety of mouth-watering sides to choose from to accompany any meal!

The Atmosphere:

One of the things that sets Copper & Sage apart from other restaurants is its cozy vibe. At the Phoenix location you’ll feel as though you stepped inside someone’s warm and welcoming home – with dim lighting, candles at each table, and a rustic ambiance.

If you pay close attention, you’ll notice subtle nods to its name sprinkled throughout such as copper tables and sage-colored décor. There’s also a large outdoor patio space with bistro lighting and heaters- perfecting for dining al fresco during the chilly months.

Perhaps one of the most unique aspects of Copper & Sage in Phoenix is its adjacent speakeasy – Blue Stave – located just on the other side of the patio.

Featuring a distinct cocktail menu and the ability to order from the restaurant’s full food menu, it’s the ideal atmosphere for an intimate date night setting or a quiet place to savor some good conversation and after-dinner drinks.

The Giveaway:

Ready to check it out for yourself and see what Copper & Sage is all about? Well, you’re in luck because we’re giving away a $40 gift card to the Camelback location.

Enter below for your chance to win!