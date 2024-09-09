RAK Date Night Giveaway: The Uncommon

Get ready for an uncommonly good time at The Uncommon, a locally-owned throwback sports bar and restaurant in downtown Chandler. You’ll find everything you need for an entertaining date night experience all under one roof.

I recently had the chance to check it out for myself and it was such a fun date night- with delicious food options, a chance to have some competitive fun, and a great lively atmosphere. Here are three reasons why you and your special someone should visit The Uncommon for your next date night!

The Food. Having a night off of cooking is almost a must-have for me when it comes to date night, but I also want to enjoy the food I’m eating. You will not be disappointed with the menu options and quality of the food that you’ll find at The Uncommon. I especially loved the crispy cauliflower wings and the many delicious sauce options to choose from including BBQ, buffalo, hot honey, Korean, and more!

Insider Tip – Try the pizza! The dough is hand-stretched and served square, with the sauce and cheese going all way to the edge for a crispy mouth-watering bite.

The Games. The Uncommon not only serves up delicious food, but inside you’ll find more than 25 arcade games which felt suited for adults with all the competitive fun of acting like a kid again. You’ll find an array of pin ball machines, skee ball, darts, shuffle board, pool, and more. Simply load credits onto your game card and play away!

Insider Tip – Play some games in between your food courses. We munched on an appetizer first to curb our hunger, then played some games while we waited for our entrees. After getting some energy out, we sat down to enjoy our meals, before ending the night with another round of games.

The Atmosphere. From the moment you step foot in The Uncommon, you’ll feel the lively energy that fills the room. Whether it’s open mic night on Monday, karaoke on Wednesday, Trivia Thursday, or live music and DJs on Fridays and Saturdays, there’s almost always something happening to keep you entertained!

Insider Tip – The bar arcade space transforms into an exclusive 21+ area after 10 p.m., ensuring an unforgettable nightlife and adults-only experience!

If you’re looking to elevate your date night from more than just dinner and a movie, The Uncommon is the place to be for great food, a plethora of entertainment options, and an energetic atmosphere.

For more, visit https://www.uncommonchandler.com/

