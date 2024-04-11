RAK Date Night Giveaway: Mon Cheri

Get ready for the most Instagram-worthy experience when you dine at Mon Cheri, a new French-inspired restaurant tucked inside a 1954 historical home in Old Town Scottsdale. You’ll feel like you’ve been transported to Paris when you step inside this beautiful rose-budding destination.

The unique dining concept was brought to life by Mon Cheri’s Brand Founder, Elexsis Caliskan who, despite having no prior experience in hospitality, ventured into the opportunity to revolutionize her relationship with food and the culture she encountered in Scottsdale to create Mon Cheri.

I recently had the chance to experience Mon Cheri for a romantic date night with my husband and this is one I’ll be talking about for a while!

From the moment you pull up to the restaurant, you’ll be dazzled by the rosebud archway, blooming backdrops, and perfectly pink décor.

We were lucky to dine in enchanting Rose Garden known as the Passport De Paradis. This beautiful space is covered with velvet blooms of every imaginable hue of pink and makes for the most incredible photos—not to mention a stunningly gorgeous and romantic atmosphere.

It’s easy to get so wrapped up in the beautiful surroundings that you almost forget you’re there for the culinary experience as well—which was equally as wonderful!

Mon Cheri features unique “Cherable” concepts where everything is meant to be shared. You’ll find an array of delicious starters such as Goat Cheese Stuffed Arancini – a golden, panko-crusted rice ball encasing creamy goat cheese blended with perfectly seasoned risotto. Or try the Apple Chutney Barrata – a fresh ball of burrata served with sweet apple chutney topped with honeycomb, spicy hot honey, and garnished with fresh mint leaves. There plenty of other mouth-watering options to choose from, too!

The Charcuterie Whips & Dips are perfect for munching on as you sip some refreshing drinks and savor some quality conversation. We loved The French board which came with a whipped blueberry goat cheeses, dried apricots, fresh pears, brie cheese topped with walnuts, an assortment of crackers and fresh toasted baguette slices, and an absolutely divine French herbed butter!

Everything is served in such beautifully arranged ways that it’s hard not to want to take photos of it all – it’s almost too pretty to eat. But, one bite in and you’ll definitely be going back for more!

The menu also features some unique dishes and drinks that stick to the pink-theme throughout the restaurant such as the Pink Alfredo Pasta, The Pink Drink which features a dragon fruit syrup, white rum, and coconut cream, or the Smokeshow cocktail which gets its pink hue from the rose reduction and fever tree grapefruit.

While Mon Cheri makes for an incredibly romantic date night, it would also be the perfect place for a girls’ night out, special celebrations such as birthdays or anniversaries, or even a great spot for a beautiful brunch—which just launched is now being served every Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

No matter the occasion, this is a must-visit destination and I’ll be recommending it to all my friends! It’s guaranteed to be an experience unlike anything else.

My best tip? Go all out and dress the part – think floral dresses, roses, pinks, and reds. It’ll make for the dreamiest pictures. You can thank me later.

For more information visit https://moncherirestaurants.com/

