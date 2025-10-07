GIVEAWAY: RAK Date Night – One Handsome Bastard

In the heart of Old-Town Scottsdale, you’ll find One Handsome Bastard, a micro-distillery and cocktail kitchen that pairs its own small-batch spirits with an inspired menu of shareable plates, artisan flatbreads, burgers, and craft cocktails that feel both elevated and effortless.

I recently had the opportunity to check it out and brought my dad along for another fun, daddy-daughter date night! Here were some of the highlights of our experience and why it makes for a great date night out:

A Micro-Distillery

This is not just another trendy sports bar restaurant — it’s a working micro-distillery where the team takes pride in creating spirits with everything distilled on-site in small batches. Their potato vodka is made with potato sourced from Poland, making for a clean and smooth drink.

Sip, Share, and Savor

Arrive early for Happy Hour (Monday through Friday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.) when you can enjoy half-off cocktails, $1 off wine, and $1 off draft beers. It’s the perfect time to sample a few signature drinks featuring One Handsome Bastard’s own vodka — think fresh, bright, and creative twists on the classics. Whether you’re a martini lover or prefer something fruit-forward and fun, these cocktails strike just the right note between handcrafted and refreshing.

A Menu Made for Two

The food menu is designed to share — ideal for a date night. I highly recommend starting the night with one of their signature salads, like Lazy Wedge with romaine lettuce, bacon, cucumbers, bleu cheese crumbles and served with a house made buttermilk ranch.

Then, take your pick at your entrée options – whether you’re in the mood for a burger, a buffalo chicken sandwich, or even a Philly Cheesesteak – you’ll find plenty of great choices. My dad and I both chose flatbread pizzas, which were truly standout in my opinion!

Pair it with another round of cocktails (especially if you’re still within happy hour) and you’ve got the makings of a memorable evening.

End on a Sweet Note

Before you leave, be sure to try the Warm Brownie Sundae! This gooey dessert is served with vanilla ice cream, house made strawberry cheesecake topping, whipped cream and candied pecans. Definitely plan to share this! It’s unbelievably sweet in the best way!

Enter the Giveaway

Between the handcrafted spirits, the creative food, and the relaxed vibe, One Handsome Bastard manages to capture everything a great date night should be — flavorful, fun, and just a little bit indulgent. Whether it’s your first date or your fiftieth, this local gem will make it one to remember.

Enter for your chance to win one of TWO $25 gift cards to check it out!