Autumn Adventures Await at Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Boyce Thompson Arboretum offers Arizona families an extraordinary botanical experience that combines world-class plant collections with child-friendly trails and educational programs.

Located one hour southeast of Phoenix, this 372-acre living museum provides a perfect blend of nature education, outdoor adventure, and stunning desert beauty that will captivate both parents and children.

November through April offers the ideal visiting window for families, with comfortable temperatures, and extended hours. Spectacular fall colors typically make an appearance between mid-November through early December.

What Makes Boyce Thompson Arboretum Special

The arboretum’s crown jewel is its plant diversity—visitors will discover nearly half the world’s known aloe species, one of the largest Australian plant collections in North America. The expansive eucalyptus forest features “Mr. Big,” a 117-foot tall giant eucalyptus with a 22-foot circumference that children love exploring. The property includes 5 miles of trails, suspension bridges over Queen Creek, and 12 distinct garden areas representing desert regions worldwide.

Families can also observe over 270 bird species, plus desert wildlife including coatis, butterflies, and many species of lizards in their natural habitat.

Family-friendly trails and facilities

The 1.5-mile main trail loop provides the primary family experience and has gentle grades suitable for strollers on most sections.

Some other must-visit family areas include:

The Children’s Garden with a sensory garden, human sundial, and popular mosaic rainbow walkway

The suspension bridge over Queen Creek which delights children who love “jumping on the bridge”

The eucalyptus forest which provides an immersive experience among some of the largest trees in the United States

You’ll also find a gift shop, and plant nursery, plus public restrooms throughout the grounds, picnic areas with tables and water fountains for visitors and pets.

Educational programs and special family activities

Regular family programming includes:

Nature Play at the Children’s Garden every Saturday (October-April)

Homeschool STEAM activities with hands-on learning

Guided tour options – which enhance the educational experience with general tours, specialty walks focusing on birds, ethnobotany, or geology, and self-guided interpretive trails

Bird walk tours (October-May) are particularly popular with families, and binoculars are available to borrow

What to Bring

Plan for 2-3 hours minimum for a comprehensive family. Factor in additional time for educational programs or picnic breaks.

For your visit, it’s recommended to bring:

Water

Sun protection such as sunscreen, sunglasses, hats, or a sun umbrella

Food and dining require advance planning as no on-site restaurant exists, though snacks, water, and other essentials are available for purchase at the gift shop. The designated picnic area with plenty of tables provide perfect spots for family picnics.

The historic Town of Superior (3 miles away) has family-friendly restaurants, coffee shops, an ice cream parlor, and several unique shops, antique stores, and art galleries.

Location, Hours, and Admission Prices

The arboretum sits at 37615 E Arboretum Way, Superior, AZ 85173, directly off US Highway 60 at Milepost 223. From Phoenix, take Highway 60 east for about one hour.

October through April the Arboretum is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Last admission is one hour before closing)

Admission is $24.95 ages 13 and older, $10 for children ages 5-12, children under 5 are free

Tickets are available online at btarboretum.org or at the admissions window on the day of your visit

Contact information: Phone 520-689-2723 Email info@btarboretum.org

Follow @btarboretum on Instagram for real-time updates on Fall color and special events

Sharon Elliott is the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Boyce Thompson Arboretum.