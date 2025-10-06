2025 Fall Break Camps in Tucson

Listings with logos are local businesses who are helping support our mission of comprehensive resources for families with paid ads. PLEASE verify all dates, availability, rates, etc with the venue.

Children’s Museum of Tucson. Grades K-1 and 2-3. Fall Into Science Camp.Fun, interactive experiments and activities await your child at our Fall Into Science Fall Break Camp! Join us for a STEAM-centered camp where we’ll explore science, technology, art and more! We have two half-day camps, one for K-1st graders and one for 2nd-3rd Graders, led by the Children’s Museum Education Team! Both camps will start at our Angel Charity for Children Education Center, 130 S. Scott Ave., and include plenty of PLAY time in the Museum.. Oct 6-10, $185 (members) and $195 (non members).

City of Tucson

Multiple Locations in Tucson.

520-791-4873 • tucsonaz.gov

Desert Museum Camps

2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743

520-883-2702 • desertmuseum.org

Drama Kids

7739 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710

520-304-2876 • dramakids.org

Fall Fusion Mini-Camp

Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E University Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85721

520-621-4516 • flandrau.org

Jet Sport Training

4221 S Santa Rita Ave Suite 103, Tucson, AZ 85714

520-954-0023 • jetsporttraining.com

Live Theatre Workshop

5317 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712

520-327-4242 • livetheatreworkshop.org

Heart and Soul Kids

8363 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

520-818-7974 • heartandsoulkids.com/camps-events

Mighty Minds

4450 S Houghton Rd Houghton, Tucson • 650-464-2858

joinup@mightymindsaz.com • mightymindsaz.com

Oro Valley Community Center

10555 N La Cañada Dr, Oro Valley, AZ 85737

520-544-1900 • secure.rec1.com/AZ/oro-valley-az/catalog

Playformance Fall Break Camp

119 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

520-623-3904 • playformancetucson.com

Rock Solid Spring Break Camp

3949 W Costco Dr Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85741

520-222-6228 • rocksolidclimbing.com

The Circus Academy of Tucson

400 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85705

928-814-9637 • circusacademytucson.com

The Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club

4001 N Country Club Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716

520-795-6960 • tucsonracquetclub.com/fall-break-camp/

The University of Arizona Fall Break Camp

rec.arizona.edu/youth

TRAK Tucson

3250 E Allen Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718

520-298-9808 • traktucson.org

Troubadour Theatre

4500 E Speedway Blvd Suite 18, Tucson, AZ 85712

520-980-9578 • troubadourtheatre.com

Trusting Connections’ Timeless Play

4425 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718

520.436.9850 • timelessplay.com/camp

Tucson Clay Co-Op

3326 N Dodge Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716 and 1809 E 23rd St Tucson, AZ 85713

917-705-3803 or tucsonclaycoop@yahoo.com

tucsonclayco-op.com

Tucson Jewish Community Center

3800 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718

520-299-3000 • tucsonjcc.org

Tucson YMCA

Multiple locations throughout Tucson

520-884-0987 • tucsonymca.org

