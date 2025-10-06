2025 Fall Break Camps in Tucson

Listings with logos are local businesses who are helping support our mission of comprehensive resources for families with paid ads. PLEASE verify all dates, availability, rates, etc with the venue.
Children’s Museum of Tucson. Grades K-1 and 2-3. Fall Into Science Camp.Fun, interactive experiments and activities await your child at our Fall Into Science Fall Break Camp! Join us for a STEAM-centered camp where we’ll explore science, technology, art and more! We have two half-day camps, one for K-1st graders and one for 2nd-3rd Graders, led by the Children’s Museum Education Team! Both camps will start at our Angel Charity for Children Education Center, 130 S. Scott Ave., and include plenty of PLAY time in the Museum.. Oct 6-10, $185 (members) and $195 (non members).
City of Tucson
Multiple Locations in Tucson.
520-791-4873 • tucsonaz.gov
Desert Museum Camps
2021 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743
520-883-2702 • desertmuseum.org
Drama Kids
7739 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710
520-304-2876 • dramakids.org
Fall Fusion Mini-Camp
Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E University Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85721
520-621-4516 • flandrau.org
Jet Sport Training
4221 S Santa Rita Ave Suite 103, Tucson, AZ 85714
520-954-0023 • jetsporttraining.com
Live Theatre Workshop
5317 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712
520-327-4242 • livetheatreworkshop.org
Heart and Soul Kids
8363 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704
520-818-7974 • heartandsoulkids.com/camps-events
Mighty Minds
4450 S Houghton Rd Houghton, Tucson • 650-464-2858
joinup@mightymindsaz.com • mightymindsaz.com
Oro Valley Community Center
10555 N La Cañada Dr, Oro Valley, AZ 85737
520-544-1900 • secure.rec1.com/AZ/oro-valley-az/catalog
Playformance Fall Break Camp
119 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
520-623-3904 • playformancetucson.com
Rock Solid Spring Break Camp
3949 W Costco Dr Ste 151, Tucson, AZ 85741
520-222-6228 • rocksolidclimbing.com
The Circus Academy of Tucson
400 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85705
928-814-9637 • circusacademytucson.com
The Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club
4001 N Country Club Rd, Tucson, AZ 85716
520-795-6960 • tucsonracquetclub.com/fall-break-camp/
The University of Arizona Fall Break Camp
rec.arizona.edu/youth
TRAK Tucson
3250 E Allen Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718
520-298-9808 • traktucson.org
Troubadour Theatre
4500 E Speedway Blvd Suite 18, Tucson, AZ 85712
520-980-9578 • troubadourtheatre.com
Trusting Connections’ Timeless Play
4425 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718
520.436.9850 • timelessplay.com/camp
Tucson Clay Co-Op
3326 N Dodge Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716 and 1809 E 23rd St Tucson, AZ 85713
917-705-3803 or tucsonclaycoop@yahoo.com
tucsonclayco-op.com
Tucson Jewish Community Center
3800 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718
520-299-3000 • tucsonjcc.org
Tucson YMCA
Multiple locations throughout Tucson
520-884-0987 • tucsonymca.org
