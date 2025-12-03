2025 Phoenix Winter Break Camps

Last updated December 3, 2025

Parents: Need a fun, safe environment for kids during winter break? Here are some local winter break camps and drop-in programs for kids in metro Phoenix & Southern Arizona. Please verify all information with the venue. Page is updated as camps are discovered.



Note:

Arizona Humane Society

Papago Park Campus (5501 E. Van Buren Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008)

602-997-7585 Ext. 2005 or AZhumane.org

Join us for our limited-edition Winter Workshop! This two-hour special program will allow a child ages 5-12 and their adult to give back as we create festive enrichment sure to get our adoptable pets in the howl-iday spirit. Bring along your favorite seasonal story to read to pets waiting to find their forever homes and come prepared to fully engage in the season of giving. $30.00 for 1 child (ages 5-12) and 1 adult.

*December 31, 2025 programs will feature a “Noon Years Eve” apple cider toast for people and pup cup toast for pets! This is a great way to help settle pets before a busy night of fireworks, while kicking off your new year by giving back to pets in need! azhumane.org/youth

Children’s Museum of Phoenix

215 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034

602-253-0501 or Childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

Winter Break Camps. (Dec. 22, 23, & 26, Dec.29-31 & Jan 2). When school is out, camp is in at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix! Featuring hands-on learning, games and activities designed to cultivate the minds and muscles of children ages 5-8. Each unique camp also includes plenty of free play on all three floors of the Museum’s imaginative exhibits.

Creative Color Art Studios

8300 N. Hayden Road, Suite A100. 480-478-8121 or creativecolorart.com

Winter Workshop (Dec 29-31). Kids ages 6-13 can celebrate school break by doing art! Students are inspired to discover their creative process and develop fine art skills using graphite, watercolors, acrylic on canvas, mixed media and sculpture. Art workshops are the perfect blend of fun, fine art instruction in an enriching studio environment.

Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary

Located in North Scottsdale at Scottsdale Rd. and Dynamite

480-513-4377 or phoenixherp.com

Winter Camp (Dec. 22-26, Dec. 29-Jan. 2). Campers will learn about reptiles and participate in animal care and interactions, physical activities and STEM-oriented activities. Choose from lizard day camp, reptile day camp, habitats day camp, snake day camp, tortoise day camp, or the keepers program! Ages 5-7, 8-11, and 12-14.

Rachel’s Young at Art

7366 E Shea Blvd Suite 112, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

480-621-6155 or rachelsyoungatart.com

When school is out of session, send your child to Rachel’s Young at Art Studio for a morning of art-filled fun! Camp includes arts and crafts, story time, dramatic play, sensory activities, and lots and lots of fun! Each child will come home with a bag full of art relating to the day’s theme. We provide a healthy snack, but we ask that you pack your child with a lunch, water bottle, and a change of clothes. Children must be potty trained to attend camp. Campers are generally 3-9 years old. Dec. 22-26, Dec. 29-Jan.2.

Xtreme Gymastics

14000 N. Hayden Rd. #102 Scottsdale.

480-596-3543 or xtremegymnastics.com

Fit-N-Fun Winter Break Day Camp (Dec 22-23, 29-30). Promoting health and fitness, while having a blast! Children ages 3-12, will enjoy gymnastics, trampoline, group activities, obstacle courses, relay races, the foam pit and much, much more! Full-day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Half-day 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 3 p.m. Staff is high energy, USA Gymnastics Safety Certified, with complete background checks.

Aspire Kids Sports

50 S Hearthstone Way Chandler, AZ 85226.

aspirekidssports.com



Arizona Dynamics

Locations in Chandler, Mesa, Queen Creek and Tucson.

azdynamics.com/school-break-camps

Arizona Soccer Skills Academy

Power Ranch Soccer Fields, 4444 E. Haven Crest Drive, Gilbert.

azsoccerskills.com

B.E.S.T. (Beginners Edge Sports Training)

7432 East Tierra Buena, Suite 102, Scottsdale AZ 85260

623-748-9453 or thebestinaz.com

Camp Innovation

600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-716-2028 or azscience.org/camps

Camp Taliesin West

12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

480-860-2700 or franklloydwright.org

City of Chandler

Tumbleweed Recreation Center, Snedigar Recreation Center, and Chandler Nature Center

480-782-2912 or chandleraz.gov

City of Gilbert

Freestone Recreation Center (Assembly Room), 1141 E. Guadalupe Rd., Gilbert.

480-503-6202 or gilbertrecreation.com

City of Goodyear

goodyearprograms@goodyearaz.gov or 623-882-7525 or goodyearaz.gov

City of Mesa

480-644-7529 or parksrecinfo@mesaaz.gov or mesaparks.com

City of Peoria

623-773-7137 or peoriaaz.gov

City of Surprise

623-222-2210 or email troyce.shelton@surpriseaz.gov

surpriseaz.gov

CodaKid

online@codakid.com or codakid.com/camps

EmpowerRanch

308 West Siesta Way, Phoenix, AZ 85041.

602-935-1059 or empoweranch.org

Fountain Hills Theater

Fountain Hills, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills. 480-837-9661 Ext. 3 or fhtaz.org

H.E.A.R.T CENTER Horse Camp

818-613-6394- Call or Text or theheart-center.com/wintercamp

iCode Chandler

1960 W. Germann Rd. Suite 2, Chandler, AZ 85286

480-222-8991 or icodeschool.com/chandler

Impact Gym

7812 N 12th St B, Phoenix, AZ 85020.

Sign up on the app or at impactgymaz.com

KidsPark

Arrowhead location, 7337 W. Bell Rd., Peoria (623-878-2411).

Scottsdale location, 12635 N. 48th St., in Phoenix (602-788-2445).

kidspark.com

Madison Christian Children’s Center

6202 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014

602-265-7885 or madisonphx.org/mccc

Makutu’s Island

6919 W. Ray Rd., Chandler.

480-344-3740 or makutusisland.com

Paige Productions Youth Theater

Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills.

paigeproductionsaz.com

Seth Corey Tennis Academy

The McCormick Scottsdale, 7421 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.

602-803-4006 or sethkoreytennis.com

SPF Parkour Academy

1830 E. Baseline Rd., Suite #108, Mesa.

spfparkouracademy.com/camps

SRF Baseball Academy

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Spring Training Facility), 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale. 480-270-5000 or saltriverfields.com/srfbaseballacademy

USA Youth Fitness Center

1530 S. Gilbert Rd. in Gilbert (480-926-1480) or 24648 S. Ellsworth Rd. in Queen Creek (480-783-2546).

usagymaz.com

YMCA

Contact your Y branch for more information. valleyymca.org/childcare/out-of-school-days

