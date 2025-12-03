2025 Phoenix Winter Break Camps

Last updated December 3, 2025
Parents: Need a fun, safe environment for kids during winter break? Here are some local winter break camps and drop-in programs for kids in metro Phoenix & Southern Arizona. Please verify all information with the venue. Page is updated as camps are discovered.
Note: Enhanced listings (logos) are local businesses who are helping support our mission of comprehensive resources for families with paid ads.
Arizona Humane Society
Papago Park Campus (5501 E. Van Buren Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008)
602-997-7585 Ext. 2005 or AZhumane.org
Join us for our limited-edition Winter Workshop! This two-hour special program will allow a child ages 5-12 and their adult to give back as we create festive enrichment sure to get our adoptable pets in the howl-iday spirit. Bring along your favorite seasonal story to read to pets waiting to find their forever homes and come prepared to fully engage in the season of giving. $30.00 for 1 child (ages 5-12) and 1 adult.
*December 31, 2025 programs will feature a “Noon Years Eve” apple cider toast for people and pup cup toast for pets! This is a great way to help settle pets before a busy night of fireworks, while kicking off your new year by giving back to pets in need! azhumane.org/youth
Children’s Museum of Phoenix
215 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034
602-253-0501 or Childrensmuseumofphoenix.org
Winter Break Camps. (Dec. 22, 23, & 26, Dec.29-31 & Jan 2). When school is out, camp is in at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix! Featuring hands-on learning, games and activities designed to cultivate the minds and muscles of children ages 5-8. Each unique camp also includes plenty of free play on all three floors of the Museum’s imaginative exhibits.
Creative Color Art Studios
8300 N. Hayden Road, Suite A100. 480-478-8121 or creativecolorart.com
Winter Workshop (Dec 29-31). Kids ages 6-13 can celebrate school break by doing art! Students are inspired to discover their creative process and develop fine art skills using graphite, watercolors, acrylic on canvas, mixed media and sculpture. Art workshops are the perfect blend of fun, fine art instruction in an enriching studio environment.
Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary
Located in North Scottsdale at Scottsdale Rd. and Dynamite
480-513-4377 or phoenixherp.com
Winter Camp (Dec. 22-26, Dec. 29-Jan. 2). Campers will learn about reptiles and participate in animal care and interactions, physical activities and STEM-oriented activities. Choose from lizard day camp, reptile day camp, habitats day camp, snake day camp, tortoise day camp, or the keepers program! Ages 5-7, 8-11, and 12-14.
Rachel’s Young at Art
7366 E Shea Blvd Suite 112, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
480-621-6155 or rachelsyoungatart.com
When school is out of session, send your child to Rachel’s Young at Art Studio for a morning of art-filled fun! Camp includes arts and crafts, story time, dramatic play, sensory activities, and lots and lots of fun! Each child will come home with a bag full of art relating to the day’s theme. We provide a healthy snack, but we ask that you pack your child with a lunch, water bottle, and a change of clothes. Children must be potty trained to attend camp. Campers are generally 3-9 years old. Dec. 22-26, Dec. 29-Jan.2.
Xtreme Gymastics
14000 N. Hayden Rd. #102 Scottsdale.
480-596-3543 or xtremegymnastics.com
Fit-N-Fun Winter Break Day Camp (Dec 22-23, 29-30). Promoting health and fitness, while having a blast! Children ages 3-12, will enjoy gymnastics, trampoline, group activities, obstacle courses, relay races, the foam pit and much, much more! Full-day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Half-day 9 a.m. to noon or noon to 3 p.m. Staff is high energy, USA Gymnastics Safety Certified, with complete background checks.
Aspire Kids Sports
50 S Hearthstone Way Chandler, AZ 85226.
aspirekidssports.com
Arizona Dynamics
Locations in Chandler, Mesa, Queen Creek and Tucson.
azdynamics.com/school-break-camps
Arizona Soccer Skills Academy
Power Ranch Soccer Fields, 4444 E. Haven Crest Drive, Gilbert.
azsoccerskills.com
B.E.S.T. (Beginners Edge Sports Training)
7432 East Tierra Buena, Suite 102, Scottsdale AZ 85260
623-748-9453 or thebestinaz.com
Camp Innovation
600 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
602-716-2028 or azscience.org/camps
Camp Taliesin West
12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
480-860-2700 or franklloydwright.org
City of Chandler
Tumbleweed Recreation Center, Snedigar Recreation Center, and Chandler Nature Center
480-782-2912 or chandleraz.gov
City of Gilbert
Freestone Recreation Center (Assembly Room), 1141 E. Guadalupe Rd., Gilbert.
480-503-6202 or gilbertrecreation.com
City of Goodyear
goodyearprograms@goodyearaz.gov or 623-882-7525 or goodyearaz.gov
City of Mesa
480-644-7529 or parksrecinfo@mesaaz.gov or mesaparks.com
City of Peoria
623-773-7137 or peoriaaz.gov
City of Surprise
623-222-2210 or email troyce.shelton@surpriseaz.gov
surpriseaz.gov
CodaKid
online@codakid.com or codakid.com/camps
EmpowerRanch
308 West Siesta Way, Phoenix, AZ 85041.
602-935-1059 or empoweranch.org
Fountain Hills Theater
Fountain Hills, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills. 480-837-9661 Ext. 3 or fhtaz.org
H.E.A.R.T CENTER Horse Camp
818-613-6394- Call or Text or theheart-center.com/wintercamp
iCode Chandler
1960 W. Germann Rd. Suite 2, Chandler, AZ 85286
480-222-8991 or icodeschool.com/chandler
Impact Gym
7812 N 12th St B, Phoenix, AZ 85020.
Sign up on the app or at impactgymaz.com
KidsPark
Arrowhead location, 7337 W. Bell Rd., Peoria (623-878-2411).
Scottsdale location, 12635 N. 48th St., in Phoenix (602-788-2445).
kidspark.com
Madison Christian Children’s Center
6202 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85014
602-265-7885 or madisonphx.org/mccc
Makutu’s Island
6919 W. Ray Rd., Chandler.
480-344-3740 or makutusisland.com
Paige Productions Youth Theater
Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church, 13001 N. Fountain Hills Blvd., Fountain Hills.
paigeproductionsaz.com
Seth Corey Tennis Academy
The McCormick Scottsdale, 7421 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
602-803-4006 or sethkoreytennis.com
SPF Parkour Academy
1830 E. Baseline Rd., Suite #108, Mesa.
spfparkouracademy.com/camps
SRF Baseball Academy
Salt River Fields at Talking Stick (Spring Training Facility), 7555 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale. 480-270-5000 or saltriverfields.com/srfbaseballacademy
USA Youth Fitness Center
1530 S. Gilbert Rd. in Gilbert (480-926-1480) or 24648 S. Ellsworth Rd. in Queen Creek (480-783-2546).
usagymaz.com
YMCA
Contact your Y branch for more information. valleyymca.org/childcare/out-of-school-days
