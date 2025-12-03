2025 Tucson Winter Break Camps

Last updated December 3, 2025
Parents: Need a fun, safe environment for kids during winter break? Here are some local winter break camps and drop-in programs for kids in metro Phoenix & Southern Arizona. Please verify all information with the venue. Page is updated as camps are discovered.
Tucson Jewish Community Center
3800 E. River Road, Tucson • 520-299-3000 • tucsonjcc.org
Spend winter break at the J! Winter Camp J provides a camp-like experience while school is out of session. Winter camp is happy to provide Kindergarten-Grade 5 and Siyur (Grade 6-8) campers with an age-appropriate, safe, and fun place to play during the holiday season! Your campers will experience activities around the J as well as go on field trips. Winter Camp runs Monday through Wednesday, December 22 through December 24, and December 29 through December 31. Unlike Summer, you can choose each day you would like your camper to attend. There is no weeklong commitment.
Reid Park Zoo
3400 Zoo Ct., Tucson • 520-837-8200 • education@reidparkzoo.org or reidparkzoo.org
Reid Park Zoo is offering a three-day winter camp experience for students in grades 1-2 and grades 3-5. This three-day program will include animal ambassador encounters, behind-the-scenes opportunities, and hands-on activities.
2025 Topic: ‘Tis the Season
Reid Park Zoo is home to animals year-round. During this three-day camp, your camper will discover how wild animals change physically and behaviorally to overcome the different challenges each season brings. Engaging activities and behind-the-scenes experiences will allow campers to explore these changes. Campers will also learn how the Zoo cares for animals throughout the different seasons. Dec. 29th, 30th, and 31st: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Arizona Dynamics
3949 W Costco Dr #101, Tucson • 520-742-1444 • azdynamics.com/school-break-camps
City of Tucson Youth Programs
William M. Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr., Tucson • 520-791-5787 • tucsonaz.gov
Cuisine Classique
1060 W Magee Rd, Tucson • 520-797-1677 • cuisineclassique.com
D-BAT Tucson
4439 N Oracle Rd, Tucson • 520-775-3228 • dbattucson.com
Heart & Soul Kids Gymnastic & Dance
Three locations in the Tucson area • Heartandsoulkids.com
Live Theatre Workshop
3322 E Fort Lowell Rd Tucson • 520-327-4242 • livetheatreworkshop.org
Maracana Break Camps
555 East 18th Street. Tucson • 520-335-9539 • tucsonsoccer.com/sports-camps
My Gym Tucson
7942 N Oracle Rd, Tucson • 520-514-9192 • mygym.com/tucson
Old Pueblo Gymnastics
7670 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson • 520-628-4355 • oldpueblogymnastics.com
Oro Valley Community Center
Rolling Hills Academy, 11600 N. Oracle Rd., Oro Valley • secure.rec1.com/AZ/oro-valley-az
Playformance Tucson
119 E. Toole Ave., Tucson • playformancetucson.com/camps
The Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club
4001 N. Country Club Rd., Tucson • 520-795-6960 • tucsonracquetclub.com/holiday-camp
The Circus Academy of Tucson
400 W Speedway Blvd. Tucson • (928) 814-9637 • circusacademytucson.com
The University of Arizona
South REC on the University of Arizona campus, 1400 E. Sixth St., Tucson • rec.arizona.edu
School of Rock
6586 E Grant Rd, Tucson • 833-887-7625 • schoolofrock.com/locations/tucson
Sporting Chance Center
2100 W. Curtis Rd., Tucson • 520-888-1288 • sportingchancecenter.org
Timeless Play
1880 E. Tangerine Rd Suite #150 Oro Valley • 520-955-4896 • timeless-play.com
TRAK (Therapeutic Ranch for Animals & Kids)
TRAK, 3250 E Allen Rd, Tucson • 520-298-9808 • traktucson.org/programs/#camps
