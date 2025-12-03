2025 Tucson Winter Break Camps

Last updated December 3, 2025

Parents: Need a fun, safe environment for kids during winter break? Here are some local winter break camps and drop-in programs for kids in metro Phoenix & Southern Arizona. Please verify all information with the venue. Page is updated as camps are discovered.



Tucson Jewish Community Center

3800 E. River Road, Tucson • 520-299-3000 • tucsonjcc.org

Spend winter break at the J! Winter Camp J provides a camp-like experience while school is out of session. Winter camp is happy to provide Kindergarten-Grade 5 and Siyur (Grade 6-8) campers with an age-appropriate, safe, and fun place to play during the holiday season! Your campers will experience activities around the J as well as go on field trips. Winter Camp runs Monday through Wednesday, December 22 through December 24, and December 29 through December 31. Unlike Summer, you can choose each day you would like your camper to attend. There is no weeklong commitment.

Reid Park Zoo

3400 Zoo Ct., Tucson • 520-837-8200 • education@reidparkzoo.org or reidparkzoo.org

Reid Park Zoo is offering a three-day winter camp experience for students in grades 1-2 and grades 3-5. This three-day program will include animal ambassador encounters, behind-the-scenes opportunities, and hands-on activities.

2025 Topic: ‘Tis the Season

Reid Park Zoo is home to animals year-round. During this three-day camp, your camper will discover how wild animals change physically and behaviorally to overcome the different challenges each season brings. Engaging activities and behind-the-scenes experiences will allow campers to explore these changes. Campers will also learn how the Zoo cares for animals throughout the different seasons. Dec. 29th, 30th, and 31st: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Arizona Dynamics

3949 W Costco Dr #101, Tucson • 520-742-1444 • azdynamics.com/school-break-camps

City of Tucson Youth Programs

William M. Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Dr., Tucson • 520-791-5787 • tucsonaz.gov

Cuisine Classique

1060 W Magee Rd, Tucson • 520-797-1677 • cuisineclassique.com

D-BAT Tucson

4439 N Oracle Rd, Tucson • 520-775-3228 • dbattucson.com

Heart & Soul Kids Gymnastic & Dance

Three locations in the Tucson area • Heartandsoulkids.com

Live Theatre Workshop

3322 E Fort Lowell Rd Tucson • 520-327-4242 • livetheatreworkshop.org

Maracana Break Camps

555 East 18th Street. Tucson • 520-335-9539 • tucsonsoccer.com/sports-camps

My Gym Tucson

7942 N Oracle Rd, Tucson • 520-514-9192 • mygym.com/tucson

Old Pueblo Gymnastics

7670 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson • 520-628-4355 • oldpueblogymnastics.com

Oro Valley Community Center

Rolling Hills Academy, 11600 N. Oracle Rd., Oro Valley • secure.rec1.com/AZ/oro-valley-az

Playformance Tucson

119 E. Toole Ave., Tucson • playformancetucson.com/camps

The Tucson Racquet & Fitness Club

4001 N. Country Club Rd., Tucson • 520-795-6960 • tucsonracquetclub.com/holiday-camp

The Circus Academy of Tucson

400 W Speedway Blvd. Tucson • (928) 814-9637 • circusacademytucson.com

The University of Arizona

South REC on the University of Arizona campus, 1400 E. Sixth St., Tucson • rec.arizona.edu

School of Rock

6586 E Grant Rd, Tucson • 833-887-7625 • schoolofrock.com/locations/tucson

Sporting Chance Center

2100 W. Curtis Rd., Tucson • 520-888-1288 • sportingchancecenter.org

Timeless Play

1880 E. Tangerine Rd Suite #150 Oro Valley • 520-955-4896 • timeless-play.com

TRAK (Therapeutic Ranch for Animals & Kids)

TRAK, 3250 E Allen Rd, Tucson • 520-298-9808 • traktucson.org/programs/#camps

