Tucson Rodeo Break Camps

February 20-21, 2025

Children’s Museum Tucson: Rodeo Break Camp

200 S 6th Ave. Tucson, AZ 85701

520-792-9985 • childrensmuseumtucson.org

Ages 4-6. Rope in the rootin’ tootin’ fun times at Children’s Museum at this rodeo/cowboy-inspired camp. 8:30am-12:30pm. $80/members or $95/nonmembers.

Circus Academy Tucson: Rodeo Break Camp

400 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85705

928-814-9637 • circusacademytucson.com

Desert Museum

2021 N Kinney Rd., Tucson, AZ 85743

520-883-2702 • desertmuseum.org

Humane Heroes: Rodeo Break Camp

635 W Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705

520-321-3712 • activekids.com

Tucson Hoops Rodeo Break Camp

10100 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson AZ 85730

520-834-6446 • tucsonhoops.com

Maracana Indoor Sports Arena: Rodeo Break Camp

555 E 18th St. Tucson, AZ 85701

520-235-7094 • tucsonsoccer.com

Marana Police Department Rodeo Break Camp

Marana Police Community Room, 11555 W Civic Center Dr Marana, AZ 85653

520-382-1900 • maranaaz.gov

YEE HAW. Rodeo Break Camp

My Gym, 7942 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

520-514-9192 • mygym.com

Mighty Minds

4450 S Houghton Rd Houghton, Tucson • 650-464-2858

joinup@mightymindsaz.com • mightymindsaz.com

Join us for Rodeo Break Camp where campers will learn about mindfulness, mind-body connection and balance, riding, animal care, horsemanship, arts and crafts, and games in a fun and fully inclusive environment!

Rock Solid Climbing

3949 W Costco Dr. Suite 151 Tucson, AZ 85741

520-222-6228 • rocksolidclimbing.com

The focus of this program is fun! Participants will meet challenges and adventures through a series of games, drills, and structured play. Coaches will guide them through new experiences and teach them the basics of climbing safety and technique. Additionally, participants will also do arts and crafts, watch documentaries about outdoor sports, and run agility obstacle courses inspired by Ninja Warrior challenges.

Rodeo Break: Mythical Creature Terrarium

Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures, 4455 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712

520-881-0606 • theminitimemachine.org

Playformance Rodeo Break Camp

119 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

520-623-3904 • playformancetucson.com

Timeless Play Location in Tucson and Oro Valley

4425 N. Campbell Avenue Tucson, AZ 85718

1880 E. Tangerine Rd Suite #150 Oro Valley, AZ 85755

520-523-8631 • timeless-play.com

University of Arizona “A” Camp

1400 E 6th St, Tucson, AZ 85721

520-621-8702 • rec.arizona.edu/youth/rodeo-break-camp