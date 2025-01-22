RAK Date Night Giveaway –  Virtu Honest Craft

If you’re looking for a romantic place for your next date night, a special Valentine’s Day dinner, or even an anniversary or birthday celebration – look no further!

Virtu Honest Craft is THE place to be for a special occasion or simply to spend some one-on-one quality time with your significant other in the most romantically charming setting.

This hidden gem hideaway – just one block away from Old Town Scottsdale – is attached to a quaint little Inn that will leave you feeling like you’ve been transported to Tuscany.

Here are some highlights from my recent visit to Virtu Honest Craft that made it an unforgettable experience, and one that I can’t stop talking about:

An ever-changing, elegantly designed menu. At Virtu Honest Craft, Chef Gio Osso works to keep the menu revolving for a new experience each time you visit. You’ll find Mediterranean-inspired dishes which include crafty small bites, pastas, elevated seafood entrees, smoked duck, and a stunning 40 oz tomahawk ribeye. While the menu changes every few days, you’ll find a few popular favorites that stick around each time.

A romantic, cozy patio space. Probably my favorite part of the whole experience was the patio space. I love the opportunity to sit outside and dine al fresco whenever the chance, and Virtu Honest Craft has the most stunningly beautiful outdoor experience. From candlelit tables, to peaceful waterfalls, fire places, heat lamps, and warm bistro lights, it was romantic and so cozy. I cannot recommend the patio enough, although the inside was intimate and charming as well.

Delicious cocktails, wine pairings, and course options. You can tell that so much intention goes into the planning of the menus, and the cocktail and wine menus are no exception. Each and every selection has been thoughtfully curated to pair perfectly with the cuisine creations in order to to complement and enhance your overall dining experience. In addition, you’ll also find a prix fixe five course menu option as well as a whole roasted Cochinillo pig experience (requires advanced reservation and deposit).

Elegant desserts and after-dinner drinks. Whatever you do, do not miss out on dessert. You’ll find an array of sweet and decadent creations such as a chocolatey sticky toffee cake with salted caramel gelato and a toffee drizzle, a salted butterscotch pudding with a thick layer of vanilla whipped crema and a hazelnut praline, as well as assortment of gelato flavors. My mouth is watering just thinking about it all. There’s also plenty of warm coffee options in addition to dessert liquors and wines.

Ready to experience for yourself all that Virtu Honest Craft offers? You’re in for a real treat. For menu information, hours, and location, visit https://www.virtuscottsdale.com/virtu-honest-craft/

Enter for your chance to win a $50 gift card to check it out!