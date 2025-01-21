Superpowers 101: How Dads Can Help After the Arrival of a New Baby

Congratulations on your new bundle of joy! It’s time to activate your Super Dad Powers and embrace the adventure of fatherhood.

As a new father, knowing which superpowers you’ll need is crucial. I quickly learned (after our second baby was born) that the superpowers I needed most were Super Hearing, Super Strength, and Super Speed. However, if I had the ability to read minds, that would’ve been really helpful!

Super Hearing

After we had children, listening became more important than ever. The first step in supporting my partner was to make sure that she was comfortable. I worked with her to set up a schedule, support her in preparing meals or ordering out, run errands, and provide opportunities for personal care time.

Through time and a lot of hard communication, we came to understand our strengths and what we each needed in order to be successful parents. As an introvert, she needed alone time to recharge her batteries. As an extravert, I needed time out of the house, so I joined a local volleyball team and Phoenix Dads Group.

Knowing what I know now about postpartum depression and its impact on parents could have helped my partner and me through the birth of our first child. The Arizona chapter of Postpartum Support International is a valuable resource, and I highly recommend checking out their website with your partner: psiarizona.org

Super Strength

In the days and weeks to come, my Super Strength was tested through sheer endurance. There were many sleepless nights, early mornings, and periods of intense hunger (even Super Dads need to eat). Self-care during this time is critical for you to be able to support your partner.

I recommend having tons of healthy snacks around the house and getting regular exercise if you can. My partner had a rotating list of foods she favored that provided energy and helped with breast milk production. We tried to get out of the house at least a couple times a week to stay active. We liked to stroll our kids around the zoo, the neighborhood, or the local mall in the summer for the AC!

Super Speed

Prior to having children, I would read occasionally for leisure. Since becoming a father, I’ve become an avid (audio) reader and began using my Super Speed to power through parenting articles. I relied mostly on podcasts (like Home Dad Chat and DadX) and parenting books on Audible with reading speed increased to 1.5x. Learning about parenthood and partnership from professionals and even other dads shaped my views on fatherhood and strengthened my marriage.

We didn’t get everything right the first time or even the second time. These tips are what we did well or what we wish we had done better right away. I hope these help you as you embark on your own exciting adventures in parenthood.

Until next time… Up, up, and away!