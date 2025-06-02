GIVEAWAY – RAK Eats – Scramble A Breakfast & Lunch Joint

Looking for a spot where the whole family—including your furry friend—can enjoy a great meal? Look no further than Scramble, a Breakfast & Lunch Joint.

With three Valley locations, Scramble offers delicious brunch and lunch fare, kids’ meals, vegan options, and even a special summer kids-eat-free deal!

I had the chance to check it out for myself, and here are some menu highlights as well as insider recommendations, and details on how to enter for your chance to win one of two $25 gift cards!

Kid-Approved Menu Options

Scramble understands that picky eaters can be tough to please—so they’ve curated a kids’ menu that’s both fun and nutritious. Some popular choices include:

Kid’s French Toast Sticks – Soft, golden-brown sticks served with syrup for dipping.

– Soft, golden-brown sticks served with syrup for dipping. Mini Scramble – A smaller portion of fluffy scrambled eggs with a choice of bacon or sausage and toast.

– A smaller portion of fluffy scrambled eggs with a choice of bacon or sausage and toast. Kid’s Grilled Cheese – Served on Texas toast, with a side of fruit or hash browns.

Vegan & Healthy Options for Everyone

Scramble is committed to offering something for every lifestyle. Their vegan-friendly menu is robust and flavorful, including:

Tofu Scramble – A hearty blend of seasoned tofu, peppers, and onions served with toast and potatoes.

– A hearty blend of seasoned tofu, peppers, and onions served with toast and potatoes. Vegan Burrito – Packed with black beans, quinoa, avocado, and fresh veggies wrapped in a warm tortilla.

– Packed with black beans, quinoa, avocado, and fresh veggies wrapped in a warm tortilla. Plant-Based Pancakes – Yes, even their pancakes come in a vegan version—fluffy, tasty, and cruelty-free.

Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or simply health-conscious, Scramble’s thoughtful menu options mean you don’t have to sacrifice taste for nutrition.

Hearty Lunch Fare

While breakfast is a major focus at Scramble, their lunch offerings are just as impressive. You can choose from selections such as:

Turkey Avocado Sandwiches

Southwest Chicken Salads

Classic Burgers and Wraps

Fresh Daily Soups

All ingredients are locally sourced when possible, and everything is made to order—fast-casual style, so you’re never waiting long – especially important if you have kids in tow.

Dog-Friendly Patios

Scramble’s dog-friendly patios are a hit if you don’t want to leave your pup at home. Outdoor seating areas are shaded, comfortable, and equipped with water bowls for your furry companion. It’s the perfect setting for a weekend brunch or weekday lunch without worrying about your dog being cooped up inside.

Kids Eat Free – Yes, You Read That Right!

One of the most family-pleasing features at Scramble is their Kids Eat Free Summer Deal. Monday through Friday during the months of June and July, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. It’s a fantastic way for families to dine out affordably while treating the kids to their favorite meals.

Win a $25 gift card to Scramble!

Whether you’re a parent looking for an easy place to bring your kids, a vegan on the hunt for flavorful breakfast options, or a dog owner wanting a meal without leaving your best friend behind, Scramble checks all the boxes. It’s more than just a restaurant—it’s a community space where everyone is welcome.

Enter below for your chance to win one of TWO $25 gift cards to Scramble!