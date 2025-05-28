Why Summer Internships Are a Win-Win—and How Students Can Land One



By Jennifer Mellor, Chief Innovation Officer, Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation

As the summer months approach, students look forward to a well-earned break. But for those eyeing future success, summer also offers a powerful opportunity: internships. Whether your teen is hoping to build their résumé or a business leader is searching for fresh talent, summer internships are a win-win.

For Students: A Head Start on Your Future

A summer internship is more than just a bullet point to add experience on a résumé. It’s a chance to test-drive a career path, gain hands-on experience, and build a network of professionals who can guide them long after the internship ends. Employers consistently look for candidates who have real-world experience, and internships are one of the best ways to demonstrate they are ready for the next step.

Internships can also help teens clarify what they don’t want to do, which is just as valuable. Sometimes it takes sitting in on meetings, collaborating with a team, or navigating the daily grind to discover whether a career is the right fit.

For Businesses: Cultivate Your Talent Pipeline

For business partners, offering internships is a chance to shape future professionals and infuse their workplace with fresh ideas and energy. Interns bring curiosity, digital savvy, and new perspectives—traits that are invaluable for innovation in an ever-changing business landscape.

Hosting student interns also allows companies to identify strong candidates early. Many businesses end up hiring former interns full-time because they’ve already proven themselves and understand the company culture.

This summer let’s bridge the gap between education and employment. I invite you to collaborate with ElevateEdAZ to tap into talent from across the Greater Phoenix region. An innovative initiative of the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation, ElevateEdAZ is elevating high school education in Arizona by providing students with pathways to high-wage, high-demand careers. The program bridges the gap between education and workforce development by cultivating a highly skilled and motivated talent pipeline.

Tips for Students Looking to Land an Internship

If your teen is ready to take the leap, here are just a few practical tips to stand out in the application process:

Start early: Many companies begin looking early for interns. We encourage them to start the fall internship process now! Tailor your résumé: Highlight relevant coursework, volunteer experiences, and leadership roles. Show how skills align with the role. Network: Talk to teachers, attend career fairs, and use platforms like LinkedIn. Let people know your teen is looking—they might connect them with the right opportunity. Be open-minded: Your first internship doesn’t have to be your dream job. Every experience teaches you something valuable. Follow up: After an interview, have your teen send a thank-you email. Gratitude and professionalism can set them apart.

Ultimately, internships are not just about gaining experience—they’re about setting a foundation for the future. For students, they offer direction and confidence. For businesses, they offer a glimpse at the next generation of talent. Let’s make internships a priority. Because when students grow, businesses thrive—and everyone wins.

About the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation

The Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation convenes and catalyzes business, education, and community to enhance college and career readiness, develop a more robust workforce, and build healthier communities throughout Arizona. The Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, leads the charitable and education initiatives of the Greater Phoenix Chamber under the four pillars of education, workforce development, wellness, and research. For more information, visit https://phoenixchamberfoundation.com