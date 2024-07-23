Join Dora and Friends at the Phoenix Zoo!

The Phoenix Zoo is partnering with Nickelodeon to celebrate the triumphant return of iconic Latina heroine Dora the Explorer with interactive activities for kids and families through September 15. The Phoenix Zoo is featuring activities for visitors inspired by Dora’s adventures, including: a scavenger hunt through the Zoo’s Forest of Uco, a photo-op with cutouts of Dora, Boots and Swiper and a screening of an episode of Dora in the Doornbos Amphitheater at 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. All Dora activities are included with general admission into the Zoo.

The Phoenix Zoo is open every day from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., with member early entry at 6 a.m. and tickets can be purchased online at phoenixzoo.org. “The Phoenix Zoo is excited to showcase Dora inspired elements this summer,” says Linda Hardwick, Vice

President of Marketing, Communications & Events at the Phoenix Zoo. “We are looking forward to highlighting our rainforest habitats along the Tropics Trail and in the Forest of Uco as guests are taken on a journey of discovery with Dora while visiting several animals along the way, bringing awareness to that beautiful area of the globe.”

With all-new CG animation and imaginative character-driven storylines, the brand-new series Dora, streaming exclusively on Paramount+, follows everyone’s favorite bilingual explorer, Dora, and her best monkey friend, Boots, as they embark on epic adventures in a fantastical rainforest. Guided by trustworthy Map, Dora and her friends must work together to overcome many obstacles while being challenged by the sneakiest fox, Swiper.

Since its launch on Nickelodeon on August 14, 2000, Dora the Explorer quickly emerged as a global pop-culture phenomenon, and nearly 25 years later, it’s still one of the most-watched preschool shows of all time. Dora has crossed social, racial and language boundaries and stands as a hero and friend to millions of children around the world. The series currently is seen in more than 150 countries and territories and translated in 32 languages on Nickelodeon channels and Paramount+ around the globe and through

syndication. Throughout its eight-season run, which is currently available to stream in full on Paramount+, Dora the Explorer received countless accolades, including Emmy®, Peabody, NAACP, Alma, Imagen, Latino Spirit, Gracie Allen, Parents’ Choice, Common Sense Media and Television Critics Association awards.

About the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation/Phoenix Zoo

The Arizona Center for Nature Conservation operates the Phoenix Zoo. The ACNC advances the stewardship and conservation of animals and their habitats while providing experiences that inspire people and motivate them to care for the natural world. The Phoenix Zoo is the only zoo in the Valley accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and is a non-profit zoological park, serving 1.4 million guests annually. The Zoo is home to more than 3,000 animals, many of which are endangered and threatened species. For information on upcoming events, exhibits and activities at the Phoenix Zoo visit phoenixzoo.org.

