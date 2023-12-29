How Kindergarten Sets the Stage for Long Term Academic Success

As the first step in your child’s formal education journey, kindergarten plays a crucial role in shaping your child’s academic future. It lays the foundation for essential skills that will benefit your child for years to come.

Let’s take a closer look at how the skills learned in kindergarten pave the way for long-term academic achievement.

What do children learn in kindergarten?

From cognitive skills to socioemotional development, kindergarten is full of nonstop learning for your child! Some of the things your child may learn in kindergarten include:

Foundational academic concepts: Kindergartners learn basic math and literacy skills, setting the stage for first grade. Your kindergartner may also study subjects like science, history, and art.

Kindergartners learn basic math and literacy skills, setting the stage for first grade. Your kindergartner may also study subjects like science, history, and art. Motor skills: Kindergartners work on gross motor skills through physical education lessons. They work on fine motor skills through writing, drawing, and arts and crafts projects.

Kindergartners work on gross motor skills through physical education lessons. They work on fine motor skills through writing, drawing, and arts and crafts projects. Emotional regulation: Teachers help kindergartners recognize different emotions in themselves and others. They also help children manage their emotions.

Teachers help kindergartners recognize different emotions in themselves and others. They also help children manage their emotions. Teamwork: During classroom activities, kindergartners learn how to share, take turns, and work together with their peers. School always involves interacting with peers, so these social skills are indispensable!

During classroom activities, kindergartners learn how to share, take turns, and work together with their peers. School always involves interacting with peers, so these social skills are indispensable! Communication: In addition to learning how to read and write, kindergartners work on their verbal communication skills by listening actively and engaging in conversations.

In addition to learning how to read and write, kindergartners work on their verbal communication skills by listening actively and engaging in conversations. Problem-solving: Kindergarten lessons encourage students to make observations, ask questions, and come to their own solutions based on what they’ve learned.

Kindergarten lessons encourage students to make observations, ask questions, and come to their own solutions based on what they’ve learned. Independence: By following a structured routine and completing daily tasks such as cleaning up their personal belongings, kindergartners build a sense of independence and responsibility.

Equipping students for success

The skills acquired during kindergarten set children up for success in future grades.

“It goes beyond the core academics,” says Peter Bezanson, CEO and Co-Chairman of BASIS Educational Ventures, which manages BASIS Charter Schools. “Kindergarten prepares students for the rest of their educational journey by giving them the tools they need to be successful in a classroom environment.”

Whether it’s honing their social skills or learning about the importance of organization, the lessons kids learn in kindergarten help ensure a smooth transition into first grade.

Kindergarten also plays a decisive role in getting kids excited about learning. This can have a dramatic effect on students’ motivation as they start to tackle more complex material.

“From day one, we build on the natural curiosity that our young students have and show them how exciting school can be,” says Bezanson. “Our kindergarten teachers do an incredible job of connecting with each student and finding out how to spark their passion for learning.”

The value of early childhood education

It’s not just experienced BASIS Charter School educators who agree that kindergarten is vitally important. Studies have shown that quality kindergarten education can have lasting effects on students’ academic achievements. A study from the University of Montreal found that high kindergarten math scores contributed to high academic achievement in high school and lower dropout rates.

The value of early childhood education extends beyond high school, too. A group of researchers from Harvard University found that students who earned higher test scores in kindergarten were more likely to attend college than their peers who earned average test scores.

“Academic success really does start as early as kindergarten,” says Bezanson. “A quality kindergarten program shapes students into well-rounded, confident, and enthusiastic learners, ready to take on the challenges of the years ahead.”

Enroll your child in kindergarten at Arizona’s #1 public school network

Kindergarten at BASIS Charter Schools lays the foundation for our globally competitive K–12 program. Our kindergarten classrooms are positive, nurturing environments where students are encouraged to explore, question, and discover the world around them. Thanks to our accelerated curriculum, our kindergartners typically master grade 1 skills by the end of the year—and have fun doing so!

Join us for an upcoming school tour or event to learn more about our curriculum and school culture.

All Arizona BASIS Charter School campuses are now accepting applications for the 2024–25 school year. For more information, visit enrollBASIS.com