Phoenix Art Museum extends free admission for military families

Phoenix Art Museum is continuing its free-admission Military Access Program — called MAP@PAM — through 2022, providing free admission to all veterans, active-duty service members, reserve members and their immediate families, including spouses, partners and children.

The program was made possible through local donations from the Ong family and Mrs. Hanley Eriksson, who live in the Valley of the Sun and have long histories of supporting veterans and arts and cultural organizations.

“Through this gift, they are not just providing vital support for Phoenix Art Museum during a time when we are actively recovering from a nearly seven-month closure and the resulting financial challenges — they are also removing economic barriers for military families to enjoy arts and culture,” said Tim Rodgers, the Museum’s Sybil Harrington Director and CEO.

Phoenix Art Museum, which opened in 1959, is the largest art museum in the southwestern United States, attracting 300,000 guests annually. It features more than 20,000 works of American and Western American, Asian, European, Latin American, modern and contemporary art and fashion design. The museum also offers a film program, live performances and educational programs for all ages, plus photography exhibitions through the museum’s partnership with the Center for Creative Photography at the University of Arizona.

Through April 25, visitors can see the exhibition “Out Of Print: Innovations Of 19th– and 20th-century Printmaking,” featuring Paul Cézanne, Edvard Munch, Paul Klee, Louise Nevelson, Robert Rauschenberg and many others. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday and open to the public 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

For more information about MAP@PAM, contact the museum’s communications office of at 602-307-2003 or write to samantha.andreacchi@phxart.org. The museum is located at 1625 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix. 602-257-1880 or phxart.org