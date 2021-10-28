Friday, October 29, 2021
Pumpkin science experiment

Kate Reed
Before we carved our pumpkin face this year we decided to take inspiration from Rachel’s Young At Heart and make a witch’s brew! Rachel really has the best ideas. We use every opportunity possible to encourage more learning experiences for our 3rd grader.

I think this experiment would also be cool AFTER Halloween before you toss your pumpkin because the foam would seep out the eyes & mouth!

You’ll need:

• Cutting Tool  (kitchen knife works fine, or a carving kit)
• Baking Soda (we used maybe 3/4 a box that was left)
• Paint or Food Coloring
• Vinegar (around 8oz per color but it doesn’t really matter!)
• 3 Cups (or more)

Steps

1. Cut the top off of your pumpkin to create your witches cauldron. If your child is old enough (like mine) they can do this step under supervision.

2. Scoop out the insides for a slimy sensory experience. We collect the seeds to roast!

3. Fill your pumpkin bowl with baking soda.

4. Pour the vinegar into 3 small cups (we used glass measuring cups) and drop food coloring into the cups to dye the liquid. We chose green, orange, and purple for a Halloween feel. Use as much dye as needed to get the color you want.

5. Take your pumpkin outside where you don’t mind a mess. We chose rocks in our yard because we can just rake over it if it ends up discolored. You could definitely lay down a tarp.

6. Let the kids take the vinegar concoction and pour them in to the pumpkin in different amounts (or all at once!). They’ll be amazed at what happens!

 

Kate Reedhttp://www.raisingarizonakids.com

