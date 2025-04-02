Dealing with the Introduction of Germs at School



The start of school is an exciting time for children, filled with new friends, activities, and opportunities to learn. However, it also marks the beginning of exposure to a wide range of germs. Classrooms, playgrounds, and shared supplies create the perfect environment for the spread of bacteria and viruses, which can be overwhelming for young immune systems.

Teaching children about germs and how to protect themselves is an essential part of fostering good hygiene habits and keeping them healthy throughout the school year. Here are some ways you can help keep your kids and your family healthy:

Tips for Preventing the Spread of Germs at Home and School

Wash hands thoroughly before eating, after using the bathroom, after touching shared surfaces/items, and after sneezing or coughing.

Cover nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing using tissue or your elbow.

Use hand sanitizer often, if available.

Do not share personal items or drinks/snacks.

Wipe down shared surfaces frequently in the classroom.

Best Hand Washing Practices:

Wash hands often and effectively.

The proper way to wash your hands is: Wet hands, apply soap, and lather for 15-20 seconds. Lather for as long as it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice. Wash your palms, back of hands, wrists, between fingers, and under fingernails. Rinse thoroughly and dry with paper towels or a clean towel.



Ways You Can Help Boost/Protect Your Child’s Immune System

Get your child vaccinated according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines including flu shots.

Ensure that your child: Is getting enough sleep. Is getting enough exercise. Eats a well-balanced diet and drinks plenty of water. Brushes his/her teeth twice a day.

Talk to your pediatrician about supplemental vitamins.

What Else Can You Do?

Keep your child at home if they are sick.

Teach your children to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wipe down backpacks and school supplies.

Ensure that personal water bottles are being effectively cleaned and disinfected.

Ask your pediatrician for advice.

Dr. Rahul Chawla is a pediatric in critical care medicine specialist for Banner Children’s at Thunderbird Medical Center with over 20 years of experience in the medical field. He received his medical degree from Universidad de Guadalajara with a Master in Bioethics/Medical Ethics at Medical College of Wisconsin.