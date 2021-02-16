Application deadlines are looming for three popular Midwestern University programs designed to provide healthcare career experiences for Valley high school students.

Virtual Arizona Regional Brain Bee

A live competition similar to a spelling bee, the Virtual Arizona Regional Brain Bee offers students the chance to compete for scholarships and other prizes by answering questions about the brain and central nervous system. Because of COVID-19 protocols, this year’s Brain Bee will be held as an online competition. Participation is free, and the winner will be eligible to compete in the National Brain Bee Competition.

Application deadline: March 1

Brain Bee will be held online from 5-7 p.m. March 3

Contact: 623-572-3310 or azevents@midwestern.edu

Health Sciences Career Month

Health Sciences Career Month allows high school classes to attend online presentations created by Midwestern University’s healthcare professionals. Students will view and participate along with recorded video workshops highlighting careers in osteopathic medicine, optometry, dental medicine, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, occupational therapy, biomedical sciences, perfusion, podiatric medicine, clinical psychology, physical therapy, nurse anesthesia, speech-language pathology, veterinary medicine, precision medicine, public health, and nursing.

Application deadline: March 15

Health Sciences Career Month: April 2021

Contact: 623-572-3310 or azevents@midwestern.edu

Health Careers Institute for High School Students

For students who want to learn about health careers more in depth, Midwestern University will offer its annual Health Careers Institute for High School Students from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, July 12–16. Depending on pending COVID-19 protocols, the program could be held either virtually or on campus.

Midwestern faculty and advanced students will teach workshops in anatomy, physiology and introductory skills for various health professions, with a focus on preparing for college and what to expect from each profession. Lab demonstrations, lectures, and interactive activities will include current medical topics such as public health careers, osteopathic medicine history and diagnostic skills, advanced nursing degrees, physical therapy exercises, dental simulation lab, suturing and other surgical skills, and more.

Application deadline: May 1. (Applicants must be current high school juniors or seniors.)

Program dates: July 12-16

Contact: 623-572-3310 or azevents@midwestern.edu

These programs are possible in part thanks to a $15,000 grant from the Phoenix-based BHHS Legacy Foundation.

Midwestern University is a private, not-for-profit graduate and postgraduate educational institution specializing in the health sciences. The Arizona campus, located on a 156-acre site in Glendale, is home to more than 3,900 students and eight colleges accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, a Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.