Saving Money and Getting Organized in 2024 with Kid to Kid

By Danielle Baker



As the clock strikes midnight and we flip the calendar pages to a new year, many families announce their resolutions for 2024. According to Statista, the top resolution for 2024 is to save more money. Kid to Kid stores provide a fun way to achieve that goal while decluttering, getting organized, and making money.



Kid to Kid, a trusted resale store with four convenient locations in the Valley, specializes in buying and selling gently-loved, brand-name clothing, baby equipment and accessories for infants to children size 14. Each store is family-owned and operated.



When visiting a Kid to Kid, you may bring your children’s outgrown clothing and items to sell. You may receive cash at the register or receive 20% more in store credit to use that day or for a future visit. This business model allows families to earn money, shop smarter with Kid to Kids’ low prices and feel good about helping recycle quality clothing and baby equipment for a new family.



“We buy and sell everything from onesies to cribs to maternity wear; we offer a way for families to save up to 80% by purchasing gently used items compared to buying new at a big box store,” says Angel Jaquez, Ahwatukee Kid to Kid Owner. “This year, I encourage everyone to purge their closets and storage and bring those outgrown items in to sell or, better yet, use the 20% trade-in value to upgrade to new, pre-loved items for the new year.”



One of the key advantages of shopping at Kid to Kid is the assurance that all items bought and sold have been thoroughly researched and tested for safety. Team members ensure that everything in the store is not on a government or manufacturer’s recall list. This strict protocol provides peace of mind for parents and caregivers.



“For every item we purchase, we vet the recall lists and ensure that the items have all the straps, clips, nuts and bolts necessary for proper usage,” says Jana Powell, owner of Gilbert Kid to Kid. “We monitor the lists daily and will instantly pull items off our shelves if they appear on the list. Unlike buying items at a garage sale or marketplace online, you can feel certain the items purchased from Kid to Kid meet the highest safety guidelines.”

Visiting your local Kid to Kid may help you meet some of your resolutions. If you’re trying to declutter your home of children’s clothing and baby equipment, bring them to Kid to Kid to make extra cash. If your kids are sizing up, stretch that dollar by taking 20% more in store credit. All while being guaranteed safe and top-quality items at a fraction of the retail cost.

If saving money and getting organized are your family’s top goals for 2024, consider visiting Kid to Kid in Ahwatukee, Gilbert, Phoenix and Peoria to see just how easy and practical reaching those goals may be!