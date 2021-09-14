CANSTRUCTION® helps feed families this fall

If you’re looking for a simple way to give back this fall, considering dropping by the Arizona Science center to check out their CANSTRUCTION® display.

CANSTRUCTION® is a unique charity organization founded in 1992 to provide hunger relief world wide. Structures are built entirely from unopened non-perishables which are then later donated.

Designed by a local Phoenix CANSTRUCTION® engineer, Arizona Science Center’s Teen Advisory Board used their skills to build amazing sculptures out of canned food and other non-perishable food items.

Once the exhibit is over all the food will be donated to St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance to help families put food on the table this year and end hunger in Arizona.

This event is generously supported by Fry’s Food Stores, M Culinary Concepts, Siemens, and Whataburger.

This exhibiit is FREE to view in the lobby. Visitors can have FREE admission to Build It on September 18 and 19 with canned food donation and a general admission ticket required. Find out more about donating food here.

This exhibit is on display until Sunday September 19th.