Get your holiday shopping done and enter to win a mpix $250 shop credit!

It’s officially that time of year! Families are ordering holiday cards to send to friends and family, and we’re thinking of gifts for our loved ones. If you struggle with gift giving consider mpix your one stop shop! Just make sure to order in time to have it delivered before Christmas.

Mpix wants to help you give the perfect gift this year AND a lucky winner will get a $250 shop credit! Just enter down below.

Here are some RAK recommended gift ideas!

Holiday Cards

Keep in touch with your friends and family with annual holiday cards. A great way to show how much your kids have grown this year! Choose from exclusive designs or upload your own. An effortless way to say ‘Happy Holidays’ and bring joy with each card. Prices vary by amount but currently they are on sale for $1.79 each if you order at least 30.

Personalized Blankets

A snuggly warm fleece blanket customized with your memories! Choose from lots of different designs and pick the perfect one for you or as a gift! Each 50 by 60 inch blanket is $79.

Photo Mugs

If you have a coffee or tea drinker in your life consider one of these custom mugs with your favorite photos to remind them of your love each morning! These custom 15oz ceramic mugs come in lots of different designs, they’re dishwasher AND microwave safe, and only $19.99!

Photo Wall Calendar

Help family stay organized and on schedule with one of these custom wall calendars with your custom images for them to enjoy each month. With different layout options and two different styles of paper this gift is sure to keep your family smiling year-round. Prices range from $24.99-$27.50.

Holiday Photo Ornaments

Create a keepsake ornament to help you trim the tree. Choose from a variety of shapes, designs, text, and of course…photos! Ornaments are $14.99 and would make a wonderful sentimental gift for loved ones.

Custom Luggage Tag

If you have a loved one who travels a lot consider a beautiful metal luggage tag! Choose from a bunch of designs and pick the one that best suits your recipient. Add an image and contact information for your traveler. Would make a great stocking stuffer! Each luggage tag is $13.99

Enter to win a $250 shop credit to mpix!

