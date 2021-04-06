Wednesday, April 7, 2021
20 Arizona fifth-graders will win $529

Essay Contest

“What is your dream job, and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?” Arizona fifth-graders who answer that question in essay form by May 29 could earn $529 toward a new or existing AZ529 Education Savings Plan account. Twenty such prizes — totalling $10,580 — will be awarded across the state to help kids pay for post-secondary educational expenses. An AZ529 account provides a tax-advantaged approach to setting money aside for college, trade school or other educational options for high school graduates. Learn more at az529.gov/essaycontest

