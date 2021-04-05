April 6 is Arizona Gives Day

The ninth annual Arizona Gives Day — a 24-hour statewide fundraising event aimed at helping Arizona nonprofits — is Tuesday, April 6. The online event has raised more than $23 million for Arizona charities since 2013.

This annual online giving movement unites nonprofits of all sizes and ages to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Arizona through online giving at a central website: azgives.org. It is a collaboration between the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and the Arizona Grantmakers Forum, and is sponsored by FirstBank.

“Our statewide nonprofit community continues to struggle to overcome the devastating impact of the COVID pandemic,” Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits CEO Kristen Merrifield said in a statement. “While we know that every year’s Arizona Gives Day participation provides vital funding for these organizations doing great work, even during unprecedented times, this year’s event could not be more important, not just for the nonprofits but for the individuals, families and communities they serve.”

Donors who visit azgives.org can search for an Arizona charity by name, key word or zip code. More than 1,000 nonprofits participate. Find details about each organization and the Arizona tax credits your donation will count toward, such as the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. Tax credits allow taxpayers to make charitable contributions and receive dollar-for-dollar reductions in their Arizona state tax liabilities.

The deadline for making a donation and claiming a tax credit under the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit for 2020 has been extended to May 17, 2021. Learn more about Arizona tax credits at azdor.gov/tax-credits

Arizona Gives Day raised a record $6.1 million for local charities in 2020 alone, and 65 percent of donors said the day prompted them to give a donation they otherwise would not have given.