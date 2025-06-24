What to Expect as a BASIS Charter Schools Family

Since 1998, BASIS Charter Schools have provided world-class education to Arizona students. What started out as a single school in Tucson, Arizona has now grown to 23 campuses across the state, with locations in the Phoenix Valley, Southern Arizona, and Northern Arizona.

According to the most recent U.S. News & World Report Best High School rankings, 10 of the top 12 high schools in Arizona are BASIS Charter Schools.

BASIS Charter Schools are tuition-free and open to all Arizona students. Here’s what to expect when you enroll your child at this top-ranked K–12 school network.

High Academic Standards

BASIS Charter Schools are known for their advanced curriculum, which challenges and inspires students to learn at a faster pace than traditional public schools. The curriculum is a unique blend of STEM, humanities, and visual and performing arts, with a strong focus on critical thinking skills.

Students say that the academic rigor of BASIS Charter Schools can take some getting used to at first, but the hard work all pays off in the end.

“Going to BASIS gave me a drive and work ethic that proved to be a complete game changer,” says Abby Foresman, BASIS Mesa alumna. “When I started college, I felt very prepared because I had already developed a high level of academic discipline and responsibility.”

Caring and Supportive Teachers

BASIS Charter School teachers are degreed subject experts who are passionate about their field. They pass their knowledge and enthusiasm onto students with hands-on projects and experiences.

Laina Moussallem, Engineering teacher at BASIS Phoenix North, says her favorite thing about teaching at BASIS is seeing the kids come up with creative solutions to real-world problems. “Seeing the light bulbs turn on in their eyes and hearing their thoughtful answers to difficult questions is really rewarding,” she says.

Astonishing Student Outcomes

BASIS Charter Schools bring out the full potential of each student. You may be surprised at how fast your child will learn and grow after starting at BASIS!

“This school is fantastic,” shares Olivia T., BASIS Scottsdale Primary West parent. “My daughter is in kindergarten and has only been there for a few months, but has already begun to read.”

Sofia H., a parent at BASIS Oro Valley Primary, adds, “It’s great to watch your student grow so fast right before your eyes. If you want your child to be challenged to reach new heights, this is the place for you!”

The BASIS difference is reflected in the network’s test results. Year after year, BASIS students consistently outscore the state average on the standardized AASA exam. In high school, BASIS Charter Schools students do exceptionally well on Advanced Placement (AP) exams, with an average pass rate of 94.5%.

If you’re ready to unlock an amazing education for your student, don’t delay! Find a BASIS Charter School near you and take a school tour for a firsthand look at what makes BASIS unique.

BASIS Charter Schools are now accepting applications for the 2025–26 school year. Visit enrollBASIS.com to start the enrollment process.