Beat the Heat Giveaway at Slick City: An Indoor Adventure Park for Families

The summer sun is turning up the heat, and if you’re like me, you are searching for fun, safe, and air-conditioned ways to keep your kids active and entertained.

That’s why I was thrilled to check out Slick City Action Park – an indoor destination for high-energy play that keeps everyone cool and smiling.

What Is Slick City?

Slick City is an indoor slide park and action center – think water park without the water! It’s a unique concept offering the thrill of flying down massive slides with no need to worry about weather, sunscreen, or overheating.

Why It’s the Perfect Summer Destination:

Slick City offers:

Climate-controlled fun : All attractions are indoors, making it a safe escape from the scorching sun.



Nonstop activity : Kids stay active without risking heat exhaustion or sunburn.



Family-friendly facilities : Clean, well-maintained, and designed with both safety and fun in mind.



Who Will Love Slick City?

Slick City is ideal for a wide range of ages:

Ages 4–12: If your kid loves slides, jumping, climbing, and racing around, they’ll love Slick City!



Teens : High-speed slides and challenging attractions like obstacle courses and agility zones appeal to older kids and teens.



Parents & Adults : Yes, grown-ups can join in! Many slides and activities are designed for all ages – date night, anyone?



For younger guests (typically under 4), some Slick City locations offer toddler zones for age-appropriate climbing and crawling in a safer space.

Save Big with the Summer Access Pass

If you’re looking to visit more than once, Slick City offers a Summer Access Pass – a great value that gives guests unlimited weekday access during the summer months. This is especially great if you’re looking for an easy way to break up long summer days or keep your kids moving while school is out.

Benefits of the pass include:

Unlimited entry Monday through Friday



Special passholder discounts on food, drinks, and merchandise



Skip-the-line perks at select locations

Pro tip: Grab a Summer Access Pass early—availability can be limited, especially during peak summer weeks!

Slick City Locations:

Current and upcoming locations include:

Chandler: 845 N 54th St Chandler, AZ 85226

Peoria: 7586 W Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ 85381

Queen Creek: 7225 S Power Rd Unit A Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Scottsdale: 9189 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Tucson (Coming Soon!)

Ready to slide into summer fun? Visit slickcity.com to find your nearest location and plan your visit today.

GIVEAWAY

Enter for your chance to win a Family 4 Pack of tickets to check out Slick City!