Thursday, November 14, 2024
Book Launch: “Sonoran Desert’s Got Magic!” and a giveaway!

DATE: Nov. 24, 2024
TIME: 10:30 a.m. Refreshments 11– 11:45 a.m. Book reading and signing with Authors & Illustrator.
PRICE: Complimentary reservation required 
LOCATION: Desert Botanical Garden 

Come celebrate the magic of the Sonoran Desert, with the newest children‘s book “Sonoran Desert’s Got Magic!” by authors Pam Hait and Martha Hunter Henderson and illustrated by Michael Hale. Written and published in honor of Desert Botanical Garden’s 85th anniversary this charming tale will inspire young to older children to enjoy the beauty of the desert and care about it. Join us for this special book launch event.

Program Details:
10:30 a.m. Refreshments
11 – 11:45 a.m. Book reading and signing with Authors & Illustrator. Books available for purchase | Price: $17.99.
Children’s activities in Cactus Clubhouse before & after the event; Cactus Clubhouse open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Enter to win a book of your own!

Giveaway Entry Form

Enter for your chance to win!

