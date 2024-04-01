Thursday, April 4, 2024
Enter to win 4 passes to Saguaro and Skate

Kate Reed
Join the Desert Botanical Garden for the Saguaro & Skate Party! Get ready to lace up your skates and hit the rink on Saturday, April 13, 2024, for a fun pop-up skate party with Zoni Girls! Get ready to show off your moves on wheels! Whether you’re a seasoned skater or just starting, this party is open to everyone in the family! This is a family-friendly event, and families with 4 or more will receive a special daytime family package price. Enjoy the spring weather with family-friendly activities, a live DJ spinning the hottest tunes, food trucks, and photo ops. Must be five and older to skate.

Daytime 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
$29.95 per adult, $16.95 per child, $85.95 Family 4 pack, $10.95 per additional child | $14.95 per adult and $10.95 per child for members

Nighttime 6-10 p.m.
$34.95 general public, $16.95 members
Get your groove on in this outdoor roller disco for adult skate night! Join us for a 21 and older roller-skating pop-up at the Garden on Saturday night. Enjoy sounds from a live DJ as you snap that perfect picture with your friends. The Glow in the Dark-themed skate night is for adults only. Enjoy drinks, food trucks, and a live DJ, all while you skate under the disco lights and nighttime glow of the desert.

These events are inclusive to all who enjoy a good time. Prices include skate rentals, skating time and access to full Garden. Skating will occur in rink on Sunset Plaza only.

Enter to win 4 passes for your family!

