Easter Basket Gift Ideas

This year Easter is on Sunday, March 31st. One thing I’ve found to do that makes gift baskets easier, is to have “go-to” categories and then just get a new size or item in that category each year. Some people do this for Christmas gifts as well. It’s the “something you want, something you need, something to wear, and something to read.”

Here are some examples of what I’m doing with my 2-year-old son:

Want (Toys/Play/Sweet Treat)

It’s always fun for kids to get at least one new thing to play with in their Easter basket. I usually do one bathtime toy and one other playtime toy.

Bath Toy: We got this fun Glo Pals Sammy Character to add to his bath time toys. Simply place the cube into the back of the Pal and watch it light up as it drops into the water!

Play: For regular playtime, we got him this Magnet Tiles set. I liked that these ones from Connetix are made from non-toxic, BPA and Phthalate free plastic.

Need (Clothes/Shoes)

Around Easter time the weather starts to change. It’s a good time to get your kids some new summer clothes or shoes they might be in need of. I always like to do summer pajamas as part of the Easter basket.

We got the Organic Cotton Short Sleeve Pajama Set from City Threads. It comes in a variety of vibrant colors, has a nice weight, a soft feel, and a good amount of stretch!

Wear (Special shirt/outfit, swimsuit, accessory)

Summer is just around the corner, which means we’ll soon be spending many days at the splashpad. I like to add a new swimsuit and water shoes to my son’s basket so he’ll be all set for the hot months ahead.

But you could also do a hat, a special Easter outfit, or some fun hair accessories!

Read (Book)

I love finding holiday or seasonal-themed books to rotate into our reading routine. My son is still very much into touch and feel books, so this year I have my eye on the Never Touch a Grumpy Bunny book.

Need some more ideas?

Here’s a quick list of some other simple items to include:

Playdough/Slime

Chalk

Socks

Bubbles

Art supplies

Tonie figure

Card game

Bath bombs

Coloring book

Sunglasses

Favorite snack

Beach/water toys

Candy/sweets

Hair accessory (bows, scrunchies, headband, clip)

Hat

Happy Easter!

