Homemade Spring Chex Mix

Ingredients
- 6 cups Chex Mix Cereal
- 6 cups Golden Graham Cereal
- 2 3/4 cups sweetened shredded coconut, dye with green food coloring before adding
- 2 cups sliced almonds
- 3/4 cup butter
- 1 1/4 cups light corn syrup
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 teaspoon coconut extract
Toppings
- 1 cup mini marshmallows
- 1 cup pastel M&M’s
- Spring sprinkles
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix together the Chex cereal, golden grahams, green coconut, and almonds.
- In a medium saucepan, melt butter and stir in corn syrup and sugar.
- Bring to a boil for two minutes. Then remove from heat and add the coconut extract.
- Pour the mixture over the Chex mix mixture and mix well.
- Stir for a couple of minutes making sure that all the cereal is coated!
- Add the toppings. Then enjoy.