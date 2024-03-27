Friday, March 29, 2024
HomeArticlesHomemade Spring Chex Mix
ArticlesHolidaysRecipes

Homemade Spring Chex Mix

Scarlett Bendixen
Scarlett Bendixen
0

Ingredients

  • 6 cups Chex Mix Cereal
  • 6 cups Golden Graham Cereal
  • 2 3/4 cups sweetened shredded coconut, dye with green food coloring before adding
  • 2 cups sliced almonds
  • 3/4 cup butter
  • 1 1/4 cups light corn syrup
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon coconut extract

Toppings

  • 1 cup mini marshmallows
  • 1 cup pastel M&M’s
  • Spring sprinkles

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, mix together the Chex cereal, golden grahams, green coconut, and almonds.
  2. In a medium saucepan, melt butter and stir in corn syrup and sugar.
  3. Bring to a boil for two minutes. Then remove from heat and add the coconut extract.
  4. Pour the mixture over the Chex mix mixture and mix well.
  5. Stir for a couple of minutes making sure that all the cereal is coated!
  6. Add the toppings. Then enjoy.

Previous article
Tie Dye Easter Cupcakes
Next article
Easter Basket Gift Ideas
Scarlett Bendixen
Scarlett Bendixenhttp://madeitateitlovedit.com

RELATED ARTICLES

STAY CONNECTED

14,158FansLike
2,110FollowersFollow
904FollowersFollow
9,637FollowersFollow
1,850SubscribersSubscribe

Sign up for our FREE eNewsletter!

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Calendar

search our Calendar

Post View

Important Links

About Us

Advertising

Contact Us

  • Raising Arizona Kids
  • 932 South Hunters Run
  • Show Low, AZ 85901
  • Phone: 480-991-KIDS (5437)
  • Email us

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Raising Arizona Kids, Inc. | All rights reserved | Website by Web Publisher PRO