Nestled on 126 acres within beautiful Papago Park, the Phoenix Zoo is a wondrous place of curiosity, imagination and discovery. There is always more to explore with over 3,000 animals including tigers, flamingos, rhinos, cheetahs, Komodo dragons and countless others.

Take in the serenity of the Savanna as docile giraffes glide across the plains. Roam through Predator Passage and see our rambunctious lion cubs play as the sun rises over their habitat. Explore the tropical Forest of Uco to catch a glimpse of Auggie the Andean bear taking a dip in his watering hole. THAT’S ZOO WE ARE.

But we are also SO MUCH more.

Looking for holiday cheer? Swing into the season with the Valley’s favorite holiday tradition, ZooLights! Get in the spirit as millions of twinkling lights transform the Zoo into a dazzling spectacle, guiding you through illuminated pathways alongside animal habitats and Zoo trails. Feel the holiday magic by indulging in s’mores at fire pits, sipping hot cocoa, enjoying animal presentations and creating life-long memories in photos with Santa.

ZooLights runs November 27 through January 12.

Birthday parties are WILD at the Phoenix Zoo. With five different locations throughout the Zoo, you can create the perfect environment for your child’s special day. All parties include a party host, goodie cups, cake and ice cream, a t-shirt for the birthday child and admission to the Zoo for up to 10 children and 12 adults.

Looking for more hands-on fun? Camp Zoo is now available for every season and Spring Camp is right around the corner! Taking place March 10 – 14 your Camper will enjoy the Phoenix Zoo in full spring bloom! It’s the perfect balance of adventure and education, ensuring a well-rounded and enriching camp experience. Go on nature walks, meet animals and learn how to connect more with the natural world. Your Camper’s curiosity will guide them through games, learning activities and crafts, all centered on Nature Play. Campers will learn how we can connect with nature through art, science, conservation and play! Now featuring a Papago Park Adventure where campers will get to hike to Hole in the Rock and explore nature with Papago Park Rangers on one of their days of camp! Registration for Spring Camp opens in January.

At the Phoenix Zoo we are furry things, we are scaley things and we are slimy things. But we are also twinkling things, cheerful things and chocolatey things. We are celebratory things, educational things and playful things. THAT’S ZOO WE ARE.

To learn more visit: phoenixzoo.org