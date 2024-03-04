2024 Tucson Summer Camps with Animals

Listings are continuously being updated (March 4, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all information directly with camps.

Listings that include a logo represent organizations whose support allows Raising Tucson Kids to continue to provide free local resources and information to Southern Arizona families. Please thank them when you call or visit!

The H.E.A.R.T. Center – Horsin Around Camps- Day and Overnight Options Available . Phoenix, AZ and Happy Jack, AZ. 818-613-6394 •theheart-center.com/camps

Ages 7-18. Our Horsin’ Around camps immerse kids into the world of horses giving them the opportunity to learn all about riding, horse care and horsemanship- if you have a horse crazy kid they are sure going to love getting their boots in the mud with us this summer!

Mighty Minds

4450 S Houghton Rd Houghton, Tucson • 650-464-2858

joinup@mightymindsaz.com • mightymindsaz.com

Ages 5-17. At Mighty Minds we offer many programs that allow children and families to come together to create mighty minds. Join us for Summer Break Camp where campers will learn about mindfulness, mind-body connection and balance, riding, animal care, horsemanship, arts and crafts, and games in a fun and fully inclusive environment! June 3-July 25, 9a.m-11a.m. Monday-Thursday, $350/week. ESA accepted.

Reid Park Zoo Summer Camps

3400 Zoo Court, Tucson, AZ 85716

520-837-8200 • reidparkzoo.org

Grades 1-8. For the 2024 summer camp season, Reid Park Zoo is offering week-long camp sessions for campers going into grades 1-5. Each camp will include animal ambassador encounters, behind-the-scenes opportunities, games, and hands-on activities that highlight the following grade-specific topics covering the five senses and animal relationships. A 3 day camp for middle schoolers is also available! June 3-August 2. 9am-4pm, $285-$335. Scholarships available but slots are all filled.

Houston’s Horse Camp

12801 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85748

520-298-7450 • tucsonhorsebackriding.com

Just Horsin’ Around Horse Camp

950 N Davidson Rd, Vail, AZ 85641

520-591-1615 • justhorsinaroundhorsecamp.com

TRAK Ranch Summer Camp

3230 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712

520-884-0987 • traktucson.org

For information about being part of our of our online summer camps directory, contact us.