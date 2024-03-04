Tuesday, March 5, 2024
2024 Art Camps in Tucson

Listings are continuously being updated (March 4, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all information directly with camps.

Listings that include a logo represent organizations whose support allows Raising Tucson Kids to continue to provide free local resources and information to Southern Arizona families. Please thank them when you call or visit!

Artistry Academy
12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd. Suite 120, Oro Valley, AZ 85755
520-308-4511 • artistryacademy.net

Ben’s Bells Camp Kind
40 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85701
520-622-1379 • bensbells.org/camp

Camp Giggle Stitch
2291 West Dante Way, Tucson, AZ 85741
520-548-5689 • campgigglestitch.com

I.D.E.A Art Studios 
10555 N La Canada Dr., Oro Valley, AZ 85737
520-544-1900 • ideaartstudios.com

Jenny K.’s Tucson Art Studio
1735 E Fort Lowell Rd Suite 11 Tucson, AZ 85719
artwithjennyk.com

The Drawing Studio
2760 N Tucson Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716
520-620-0947 • thedrawingstudiotds.org

This n’ That Creative Studio
1066 S. Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ 85710
520-849-7770 • thisnthatcreativestudio.com

Toscana Studio and Gallery
9040 N. Oracle Road Oro Valley, AZ 85704
520-575-1445 • toscanastudioandgallery.com

Tucson Art Studio
772 N Country Club Tucson, AZ 85716
520-834-5705 • tucsonartstudio.com

Tucson Clay Co-Op
3326 North Dodge Boulevard Tucson, Arizona 85716
917-705-3803 • tucsonclayco-op.com

Tucson Museum of Art Camps
140 N Main Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
520-624-2333 • tucsonmuseumofart.org

