2024 Art Camps in Tucson

Listings are continuously being updated (March 4, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all information directly with camps.

Listings that include a logo represent organizations whose support allows Raising Tucson Kids to continue to provide free local resources and information to Southern Arizona families. Please thank them when you call or visit!

Artistry Academy

12112 N. Rancho Vistoso Blvd. Suite 120, Oro Valley, AZ 85755

520-308-4511 • artistryacademy.net



Ben’s Bells Camp Kind

40 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85701

520-622-1379 • bensbells.org/camp



Camp Giggle Stitch

2291 West Dante Way, Tucson, AZ 85741

520-548-5689 • campgigglestitch.com

I.D.E.A Art Studios

10555 N La Canada Dr., Oro Valley, AZ 85737

520-544-1900 • ideaartstudios.com

Jenny K.’s Tucson Art Studio

1735 E Fort Lowell Rd Suite 11 Tucson, AZ 85719

artwithjennyk.com

The Drawing Studio

2760 N Tucson Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716

520-620-0947 • thedrawingstudiotds.org



This n’ That Creative Studio

1066 S. Pantano Rd, Tucson, AZ 85710

520-849-7770 • thisnthatcreativestudio.com

Toscana Studio and Gallery

9040 N. Oracle Road Oro Valley, AZ 85704

520-575-1445 • toscanastudioandgallery.com

Tucson Art Studio

772 N Country Club Tucson, AZ 85716

520-834-5705 • tucsonartstudio.com



Tucson Clay Co-Op

3326 North Dodge Boulevard Tucson, Arizona 85716

917-705-3803 • tucsonclayco-op.com

Tucson Museum of Art Camps

140 N Main Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

520-624-2333 • tucsonmuseumofart.org

