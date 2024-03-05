2024 Tucson Camps With Mixed Activities

Listings are continuously being updated (March 4, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all details directly with the camp.
The Barefoot Trail
17440 Forest Service 146 W Rd, Flagstaff, Arizona 86001 • 928-405-6944 • thebarefoottrail.org
All Ages. Outdoor Adventure Park with foot fun for everyone! Enjoy an adventure through the forest on a 1-mile trail while barefoot. Experience manicured sensation paths while grounding to the earth. Explore the adventure stations and use all your senses as you walk through mud, dirt, water, sand, stone and rocks. Opening Summer of 2024. Book your reservation online through our website before your visit!
Camps for Kids
Located at Defy Trampoline Park & Main Event • 480-217-0652 • summercampAZ.com
Day Camps – Ages 5-12. Overnight Camps – Ages 7-17. Camps for Kids hosts Arizona’s most active and theme based camps! We have Animal Camps with horseback riding, petting zoos, face painting, baby llama’s & baby zebras, bunny parties, reptiles. We have Water Camps with fire trucks, water slides, foam parties, water wars. We have LEGO Camps where campers watch and make LEGO movies, and creations – only limited by their imagination. We have Cosmic Camps where the lights go low and the music goes up. Glow activities throughout the week. Gaming & Adventure Camps….just too much to list here. Go to SummerCampAZ.com and check out everything we are doing in 2024! Ask about our other seasonal camps!
Tucson Parks and Recreation: Summer KIDCO
Locations Vary. 520-791-5912 • EZEEreg.com
Programming is available for ages 5-11 years old (must have completed kindergarten) in June and July, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (except June 19 and July 4 for holidays). Planned activities may include sports, games, nutrition, fitness, arts and crafts, performing arts, swimming, and special events. Cost: $125/resident, $157/non-resident per month. Registration begins on Saturday, May 4, at 6 a.m. for residents and noon for non-residents at EZEEreg.com.
Community School Summer Programs
Sites: Brichta, Lineweaver, McCorkle, Schumaker, Soleng Tom
520-225-6000 • tusd1.org/community-school-summer-programs
Ages 3-12. Our professional staff tailor their programs to meet the individual needs of the children and their various group dynamics. Our Community Schools sites offer a range of tuition-based programs that differ from school to school. Programs offer activities that include arts and crafts, indoor/outdoor games, cooking, and collaborative games.
All Summer Camps will offer part day ($75 weekly school age; $100 weekly PreK) and full day options ($150 weekly school age; $185 weekly PreK (Soleng Tom); $155 weekly PreK (Brichta/Schumaker). 7a.m-6p.m. Half day and full day available. Transportation available.
Congregation Anshei Israel
Esther B. Feldman Preschool Summer Camp
5550 E 5th Street, Tucson, AZ 85711 (520) 745-5550
Ages 2-5. Each week is themed: Sports/Teamwork, Art/Music, the Great Outdoors, Cooking, America the Beautiful, and a surprise week! In addition, kids enjoy water play, stories, exploration in our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math), music, creative movement, playground time, special visitors and more. Secure facility with a beautiful, park-like shaded playground. Snacks provided. June 3-July 19, 2024. Contact Early Childhood Director at (520 745-5550, ext. 229 or ECDirector@caiaz.org
Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona
Camp Whispering Pines, E. Organization Ridge Road, Tucson, AZ 85749
The Hacienda, 3101 N. Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, AZ 85715
customercare@girlscoutssoaz.
Ages 5-17. Between the nature talks, archery, tie-dye, songs, and sisterhood, Girl Scout campers are sure to develop newfound skills and come home with wonderful stories. Camp helps kids build resilience and confidence while learning to build a community.
Our trained and caring staff members support Girl Scouts in discovering and embracing who they are and what they can truly become. Our engaging and experiential programs are designed with the camper age in mind, as campers are empowered to choose what activities they are interested in, where passions can be grown, and where healthy and age-appropriate risks can be taken in a supportive and safe environment.
YMCA of Southern Arizona
Multiple locations throughout the Tucson Area. TucsonYMCA.org
Ages 5-12. Join us for eight weeks packed with boundless excitement, perfect for kids seeking endless fun! Our themed weeks led by vibrant, skilled teams promise an adventure-filled experience. June 3-July 26. 7am-6pm.
“A” Camp at U of A
University of Arizona
520-621-6891 • rec.arizona.edu
Arizona Adventures Camp
ArizonaAdventuresCamp@gmail.com
(805) 270-5413 • arizonaadventuresclub.com
Boys and Girls Club of Tucson
Locations throughout Southern Arizona
bgctucson.org
Camp J at the Tucson Jewish Community Center
3800 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718
520-299-3000 • tucsonjcc.org
Catalina Foothills Community Schools
2101 E. River Rd., Tucson, AZ 85718
520-209-7551 • communityschools.cfsd16.org/home/summer-program
Children’s Learning Adventure
Two locations in Tucson
520-573-7760 • childrenslearningadventure.com
Children’s Museum of Tucson
200 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
520-792-9985 • childrensmuseumtucson.org
Coys Camps and Classes
4500 N Oracle Rd Suite 260, Tucson, AZ 85705
520-762-6062 • coyscampsandclasses.com
Desert Christian Schools Summer Camps
Various Locations
520-885-4800 • desertchristian.org
Desert Museum Summer Camp
2024 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743
520-883-2702 • desertmuseum.org
Gregory School Summer Camp
3231 N Craycroft Rd Tucson, AZ 85712
520-327-6395 • gregoryschool.org
Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center
8363 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704
520-818-7974 • heartandsoulkids.com
The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures
4455 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712
520-881-0606 • theminitimemachine.org/classes-camps
Oro Valley Parks and Recreation
10555 N. La Cañada Drive Oro Valley, AZ 85737
520-229-5050 • recreation@orovalleyaz.gov • orovalleyaz.gov
Pima Community College
4905 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85709
520-206-4500 or pima.edu/community/kids-and-teens/pima-for-youth
Playformance Summer Camp
119 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
520-623-3904 • playformancetucson.com
Salvation Army Tucson
218 E Prince Rd Tucson, AZ 85705 or 1001 N. Richey Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716
520-795-9671 • salvationarmytucson.org/summer-day-camps
Tanque Verde Extended Care Club
Tanque Verde and Agua Caliente Elementary Schools
520-749-3224 • tvecp@tanq.org • tvecp.com
Tanque Verde Ranch
14301 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85748
520-296-6275 • tanqueverderanch.com/fun/kids-at-the-ranch
Timeless Play
4425 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718
520-955-4896 • timeless-play.com
Tucson Country Day School Camp Adventure
9239 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715
520-296-0883 • tcdcharterschool.com
