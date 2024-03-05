2024 Tucson Camps With Mixed Activities

Listings are continuously being updated (March 4, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all details directly with the camp.

The Barefoot Trail

17440 Forest Service 146 W Rd, Flagstaff, Arizona 86001 • 928-405-6944 • thebarefoottrail.org

All Ages. Outdoor Adventure Park with foot fun for everyone! Enjoy an adventure through the forest on a 1-mile trail while barefoot. Experience manicured sensation paths while grounding to the earth. Explore the adventure stations and use all your senses as you walk through mud, dirt, water, sand, stone and rocks. Opening Summer of 2024. Book your reservation online through our website before your visit!

Camps for Kids

Located at Defy Trampoline Park & Main Event • 480-217-0652 • summercampAZ.com

Day Camps – Ages 5-12. Overnight Camps – Ages 7-17. Camps for Kids hosts Arizona’s most active and theme based camps! We have Animal Camps with horseback riding, petting zoos, face painting, baby llama’s & baby zebras, bunny parties, reptiles. We have Water Camps with fire trucks, water slides, foam parties, water wars. We have LEGO Camps where campers watch and make LEGO movies, and creations – only limited by their imagination. We have Cosmic Camps where the lights go low and the music goes up. Glow activities throughout the week. Gaming & Adventure Camps….just too much to list here. Go to SummerCampAZ.com and check out everything we are doing in 2024! Ask about our other seasonal camps!

Tucson Parks and Recreation: Summer KIDCO

Locations Vary. 520-791-5912 • EZEEreg.com

Programming is available for ages 5-11 years old (must have completed kindergarten) in June and July, Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (except June 19 and July 4 for holidays). Planned activities may include sports, games, nutrition, fitness, arts and crafts, performing arts, swimming, and special events. Cost: $125/resident, $157/non-resident per month. Registration begins on Saturday, May 4, at 6 a.m. for residents and noon for non-residents at EZEEreg.com.

Community School Summer Programs

Sites: Brichta, Lineweaver, McCorkle, Schumaker, Soleng Tom

520-225-6000 • tusd1.org/community-school-summer-programs

Ages 3-12. Our professional staff tailor their programs to meet the individual needs of the children and their various group dynamics. Our Community Schools sites offer a range of tuition-based programs that differ from school to school. Programs offer activities that include arts and crafts, indoor/outdoor games, cooking, and collaborative games.

All Summer Camps will offer part day ($75 weekly school age; $100 weekly PreK) and full day options ($150 weekly school age; $185 weekly PreK (Soleng Tom); $155 weekly PreK (Brichta/Schumaker). 7a.m-6p.m. Half day and full day available. Transportation available.

Congregation Anshei Israel

Esther B. Feldman Preschool Summer Camp

5550 E 5th Street, Tucson, AZ 85711 (520) 745-5550



Ages 2-5. Each week is themed: Sports/Teamwork, Art/Music, the Great Outdoors, Cooking, America the Beautiful, and a surprise week! In addition, kids enjoy water play, stories, exploration in our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math), music, creative movement, playground time, special visitors and more. Secure facility with a beautiful, park-like shaded playground. Snacks provided. June 3-July 19, 2024. Contact Early Childhood Director at (520 745-5550, ext. 229 or ECDirector@caiaz.org

Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Camp Whispering Pines, E. Organization Ridge Road, Tucson, AZ 85749

The Hacienda, 3101 N. Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, AZ 85715

customercare@girlscoutssoaz. org • 520-327-2288 • girlscoutssoaz.org

Ages 5-17. Between the nature talks, archery, tie-dye, songs, and sisterhood, Girl Scout campers are sure to develop newfound skills and come home with wonderful stories. Camp helps kids build resilience and confidence while learning to build a community.

Our trained and caring staff members support Girl Scouts in discovering and embracing who they are and what they can truly become. Our engaging and experiential programs are designed with the camper age in mind, as campers are empowered to choose what activities they are interested in, where passions can be grown, and where healthy and age-appropriate risks can be taken in a supportive and safe environment.

YMCA of Southern Arizona

Multiple locations throughout the Tucson Area. TucsonYMCA.org

Ages 5-12. Join us for eight weeks packed with boundless excitement, perfect for kids seeking endless fun! Our themed weeks led by vibrant, skilled teams promise an adventure-filled experience. June 3-July 26. 7am-6pm.

“A” Camp at U of A

University of Arizona

520-621-6891 • rec.arizona.edu

Arizona Adventures Camp

ArizonaAdventuresCamp@gmail.com

(805) 270-5413 • arizonaadventuresclub.com



Boys and Girls Club of Tucson

Locations throughout Southern Arizona

bgctucson.org

Camp J at the Tucson Jewish Community Center

3800 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718

520-299-3000 • tucsonjcc.org

Catalina Foothills Community Schools

2101 E. River Rd., Tucson, AZ 85718

520-209-7551 • communityschools.cfsd16.org/home/summer-program

Children’s Learning Adventure

Two locations in Tucson

520-573-7760 • childrenslearningadventure.com

Children’s Museum of Tucson

200 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

520-792-9985 • childrensmuseumtucson.org

Coys Camps and Classes

4500 N Oracle Rd Suite 260, Tucson, AZ 85705

520-762-6062 • coyscampsandclasses.com

Desert Christian Schools Summer Camps

Various Locations

520-885-4800 • desertchristian.org

Desert Museum Summer Camp

2024 N Kinney Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743

520-883-2702 • desertmuseum.org

Gregory School Summer Camp

3231 N Craycroft Rd Tucson, AZ 85712

520-327-6395 • gregoryschool.org

Heart & Soul Kids Activity Center

8363 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704

520-818-7974 • heartandsoulkids.com

The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures

4455 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712

520-881-0606 • theminitimemachine.org/classes-camps

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation

10555 N. La Cañada Drive Oro Valley, AZ 85737

520-229-5050 • recreation@orovalleyaz.gov • orovalleyaz.gov

Pima Community College

4905 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85709

520-206-4500 or pima.edu/community/kids-and-teens/pima-for-youth

Playformance Summer Camp

119 E Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

520-623-3904 • playformancetucson.com

Salvation Army Tucson

218 E Prince Rd Tucson, AZ 85705 or 1001 N. Richey Blvd Tucson, AZ 85716

520-795-9671 • salvationarmytucson.org/summer-day-camps

Tanque Verde Extended Care Club

Tanque Verde and Agua Caliente Elementary Schools

520-749-3224 • tvecp@tanq.org • tvecp.com

Tanque Verde Ranch

14301 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85748

520-296-6275 • tanqueverderanch.com/fun/kids-at-the-ranch

Timeless Play

4425 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ 85718

520-955-4896 • timeless-play.com

Tucson Country Day School Camp Adventure

9239 E Wrightstown Rd, Tucson, AZ 85715

520-296-0883 • tcdcharterschool.com

