2024 Phoenix Summer Camps with Animals

Phoenix Zoo

455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix. 602-286-3800 • phoenixzoo.org/camps

K-6th Grade. Camp Zoo is the most unique summer camp in the Valley. Filled with wonder and curiosity, up-close animal encounters, nature walks, hands-on activities, games and behind the scenes experiences with some of the Zoo’s most popular residents, there’s something for everyone at Camp Zoo! Each session spans a week, providing ample time for campers to immerse themselves in the wonders of nature and forge lasting friendships. June 3 – Aug 2 (no camp July 1-5). Kindergarten camp is: 8 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. (half day), 1st – 6th grade camp is: 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. $189-$325. Discounts for Phoenix Zoo members. Mark your calendars – registration for this extraordinary adventure opens March 1, 2024.



Arizona Humane Society

1521 W. Dobbins Road, Phoenix. 602-997-7585 • azhumane.org/camp

Ages 5-17. The Arizona Humane Society offers a whole lineup of exciting summer animal camps! Campers will explore the world of animals and animal careers through hands-on activities, games, and animal interactions. What better way to spend the summer making new friends, learning together, playing games, and hanging out with amazing animals? Half Day and Full Day available. Scholarships available.

Camps for Kids

Gilbert, Chandler, Tucson, Phoenix, Prescott • 480-217-0652 • summercampAZ.com

Day Camps – Ages 5-12. Overnight Camps – Ages 7-17. Camps for Kids hosts Animal Camps throughout Arizona and throughout the year! Horseback riding, selfies with Llamas, baby Zebra parties, reptiles, petting zoos, driving mechanical animals from the Mall, animal face painting, etc. These weeks allow campers to immerse themselves in a week of animal fun while enjoying all the attractions of the trampoline park in our day camps, and the mountain experience in our Sleepaway Camps. Go to SummerCampAZ.com, select a camp near you, then the Animal Camps throughout the year. Register soon as these weeks are one of our most popular camps! Also ask about other seasonal camps!

Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary

602-739-6545 • phoenixherp.com/education/camps

The best way to learn about the animals is from the animals themselves! Each day includes activities that are STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) oriented, but these academic components are hidden within animal interactions, activities, games, and helping care for the animals.Your child’s safety is of the utmost importance to us, which is why we only handle proven education animals and our counselors have received advanced training on all of these animals. We utilize observations of animals that cannot be handled so that the learning can continue even if the touching cannot.



The H.E.A.R.T. Center: Horsin Around Camps

Phoenix, AZ and Happy Jack, AZ. 818-613-6394 • theheart-center.com/camps

Day and overnight options available. Ages 7-18. Our Horsin’ Around camps immerse kids into the world of horses giving them the opportunity to learn all about riding, horse care and horsemanship- if you have a horse crazy kid they are sure going to love getting their boots in the mud with us this summer!

Hunkapi Farms Summer Camps

12051 N 96th St, Scottsdale • 480-841-5737 • love@hunkapi.org • hunkapi.org

Hunkapi Programs offers empowering one-week camps designed for immersive experiences, cultivating essential life skills. Our program includes daily farm care, horsemanship, tie-dying, water activities, and engaging learning exercises. Participants develop communication, emotional regulation, teamwork, coping, accountability, and support skills. The camps cost $750, with ESA acceptance available.

Life Enrichment Coaching

9040 E. Jomax Road, Scottsdale • 720-985-7535 • lifeenrichmentcoaching.net

Robinson Ranch.

Phoenix, Camp Verde and Prescott. 602-268-4972 or robinsonranch.org

OdySea Aquarium

9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale. 480-291-8193 • odyseaaquarium.com/campocean

