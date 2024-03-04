Academic Summer Camps in Tucson

Listings are continuously being updated (March 4, 2024) based on information we collect directly from camps through an online questionnaire. Please verify all information directly with camps.

ASU Prep Digital

asuprepdigital.org

Grades K-12 can take Reading Refresh or Math Refresh. Grades 6-12 can also take any course in our online course catalog. High school students can earn college credit in concurrent courses. Session 1 starts June 3. Enroll by May 10. Session 2 starts July 8. Enroll by June 14. Tuition is free to full-time ASU Prep students and Arizona private school students registered as part-time ASU Prep Digital students. Public school student tuition may vary; please see asuprepdigital.org/summer-school for details.

My Math Experts

5825 N Camino Del Conde, Tucson, AZ 85718 • 602-687-5852 • mymathexperts.com

Grades 1-College. Don’t let the ‘summer slide’ get to you! Improve your math skills with certified math teachers and college professors with extensive experience in teaching math. Summer tutoring is available for students that want a refresher or want to hone their skills. A FREE 30 minute trial is available. ESA funds accepted.

Champions Summer Camp at Leman Academy

discoverchampions.com

Desert Christian Schools Summer Camps

Various Locations

520-885-4800 • desertchristian.org

Gregory School Summer Camp

3231 N Craycroft Rd Tucson, AZ 85712

520-327-6395 • gregoryschool.org

