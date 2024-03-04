Spring Break Family Fun!

Looking for family friendly things to do for spring break? Here’s a list of family friendly places/events you can check out spring break 2024.

Arizona Aloha Festival (March 16-17)

80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy., Tempe • 480-350-5200

Shop for plumeria candles and Polynesian leis, chow down on SPAM musubi and bring a lawn chair to watch hula dancers sway on the mainstage. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Arizona Dragon Boat Festival

550 E. Tempe Town Lake, Tempe

Paddle crews from around the world celebrate the ancient Chinese sport of dragon boat racing at Tempe Town Lake. See the elegant boats – outfitted with a dragon’s head in front and a tail at the back – glide through the water to the “heartbeat” cadence of each boat’s drummer.

Arizona Museum of Natural History

53 N. Macdonald, Mesa • 480-644-2230

Explore Arizona and the Southwest from the creation of the earth 4.5 billion years ago to modern day. See some of the biggest dinosaurs that ever lived in Dinosaur Hall, and pan for gold (or get thrown in jail) in the History Courtyard.

Arizona Science Center

600 E Washington St, Phoenix • 602-716-2000

The Arizona Science Center has more than 300 hands-on exhibits, a five-story IMAX Theater and a state-of-the-art Dorrance Planetarium to entertain and educate all ages. Among its permanent exhibits, the Arizona Science Center features special exhibits that vary every few months.

Arizona Renaissance Fair (Operates Feb 3 – Mar 31)

12601 E US Highway 60 Gold Canyon, AZ • 520-463-2600

Time travel to the greatest party since Camelot! Take a stroll through the colorful Village of Fairhaven where history comes alive with immersive and interactive entertainment. Shop arts and crafts in the Artisan Market. Adventure awaits with games and rides, valiant jousting knights on horseback, majestic falconry, delicious food and much more!

Butterfly Wonderland

9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale • 480-800-3000

Thousands of butterflies from around the world fly freely around a magnificent rain forest environment. Experience a monarch butterfly’s journey in the 3D theater, watch wings unfold before your eyes during metamorphosis in the Butterfly Emergence Gallery, and stroll through a 10,000-square-foot atrium as butterflies take rest on your shoulder.

Children’s Museum of Phoenix

215 N. Seventh St, Phoenix • 602-253-0501

This museum is a great option for children as young as infants and as old as 10. The historic Monroe School Building is home to more than 300 play experiences where kids are encouraged to touch everything and explore their imagination. Children can explore the many different exhibits, including the Art Studio, Book Loft, Building Big, Texture Cafe and Noodle Forest.

Crayola Experience

3111 W. Chandler Blvd., Ste. 2154, Chandler • 602-581-5370

Dozens of hands-on creative activities and a full day of fun awaits families. Bigger, brighter and bolder than ever, the colorful adventures of Crayola Experience help kids and adults alike explore art and technology, express their creativity and experience color in a whole new way.

Desert Botanical Garden

1201 N. Galvin Pkwy., Phoenix • 480-941-1225

The Desert Botanical Garden is the world’s largest collection of desert plants, on display throughout five thematic trails to demonstrate conservation, beautiful desert wildflowers, desert living, and the flora and fauna of the Sonoran Desert. Guests can also enjoy exhibitions and shows that vary every few months.

Enchanted Island Amusement Park

1202 W Encanto Blvd., Phoenix • 602-254-1200

Named as one of the Top 12 Best City Parks in America by Forbes, Encanto Park offers families nine rides and a variety of popular attractions geared towards kids aged one to ten. Guests can enjoy the historic Encanto carousel, bumper boats, splash zone, kiddie cars, pedal boats, and mini-coaster. Enchanted Island also has the C.P. Huntington Train, which takes its guests on a seven-minute tour of the island.

Goldfield Ghost Town

465 N. Mammoth Mine Rd., Apache Junction • 480-983-0333

Take a trip back into the 1800s when gold mining and gun fighting was the norm. Goldfield Ghost Town is Phoenix’s only authentic ghost town that offers guests the chance to learn about the past and enjoy some great entertainment. Witness an Old West gun fight performed by the Goldfield Gunfighters, pan for gold, and take a ride on Arizona’s only narrow-gauge train. You can even take an underground guided tour through the mines or a jeep tour across the scenic Apache Trail.

Golfland Sunsplash (Golfland open daily; Sunsplash open March 16-24)

155 W Hampton Ave., Mesa • 480-834-8319

The Sunsplash water park features a wavepool, a lazy river, rock slides, a toddler play pool, and seven thrilling attractions. When you are done soaking up the rays and getting soaked, head to Golfland to enjoy bumper boats, laser tag, miniature golf, and choose from over 200 games at the arcade.

Great Wolf Lodge

7333 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale • 480-948-9653

This resort also offers both an indoor water park and dry land fun for the whole family. Enjoy mini-golf, an arcade, ropes course, Build-A-Bear Workshop, rock climbing wall, Oliver’s Mining Company, MagiQuest interactive game, eight dining options including Dunkin Donuts and the only Ben & Jerry’s store in Phoenix/Scottsdale, and more all under one roof.

Heard Museum

2301 N. Central Ave, Phoenix • 602-252-8848

The Heard Museum’s galleries showcase the diverse history, culture and modern art of American Indians of the Southwest. Kids can get creative in the It’s Your Turn: HOME Studio, which encourages cultural understanding through take-home crafts based on museum exhibits.

Hurricane Harbor Phoenix (Open March 13 – 17 from 11am-5pm)

4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd., Glendale • 623-201-2000

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix features over 30 water slides and attractions including Maximum Velocity, the first and only ride of its kind in the world. This coaster allows guests to race in tandem tubes down two slide tracks with over 830 feet of drops and curves. There are plenty of attractions for younger kids, as well: Wet ‘n’ Wild Jr. features a pint-sized water park designed for kids and their families to play with water toys, splash through spray zones, and slide through various water attractions like the Tiny Typhoon.

i.d.e.a. Museum

150 W Pepper Place, Mesa • 480-644-2468

The i.d.e.a. Museum’s three main exhibit areas and special galleries encourage kids to explore their imagination through design, science and technology. Toddlers and crawlers up to age five will love the soft sculptures of ArtVille, while older kids can doodle, dance and design in the HUB.

iFly Indoor Skydiving

9206 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale • 480-712-4359

With iFLY, people of all ages and abilities can experience the sensation of skydiving in a safe, comfortable and fun environment – without having to jump out of an airplane. Each indoor skydiving facility replicates the sensation of freefall, creating conditions that allow people to fly on a smooth cushion of air.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center

5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe • 877-526-3960

If you’ve got a LEGO architect, bring them to this massive indoor playground to run wild among massive LEGO reproductions of global landmarks, enjoy rides and get creative with thousands of bricks.

Main Event Tempe

8545 S. Emerald Dr., Tempe • 480-753-1200

This all-out fun zone is home to 26 high quality recreational bowling lanes, laser tag, a gravity high ropes course, billiards and shuffleboard tables, a unique selection of over 125 interactive games and a tempting array of quality food and beverage.

Mavrix

9139 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale • 480-291-7500

Mavrix is an entertainment destination featuring 22 bowling lanes, 85 arcade games, a state-of-the-art laser tag arena, billiards tables, dozens of 4K televisions and more.

Medieval Times

9051 E. Via De Ventura, Scottsdale • 480-291-7555

Experience an evening of chivalry, revelry, sport and pageantry inside our magnificent 11th century style castle. Feast on a sumptuous four-course banquet served by serfs and wenches while cheering on your brave knight to victory. Witness a spectacular performance of Medieval tournament games, authentic jousting and exciting sword fights.

McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park

7301 E. Indian Bend Rd., Scottsdale • 480-312-2312

Kids will love a spin around the park on the Paradise and Pacific Railroad, or picking a pony on the beautifully carved and restored Scottsdale Charro Carousel. The park also displays railroad engines, a baggage car from 1914, a machine shop, and the 10,000-square-foot Model Railroad Building filled with artifacts.

Musical Instrument Museum

4725 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix • 480-478-6000

This one-of-its-kind museum is a hit with kids and adults alike. In the Experience Gallery, guests can play instruments from around the world and learn how they are made. You can even see instruments from music icons like John Lennon, Taylor Swift and Elvis Presley in the Artist Gallery.

Octane Raceway

9119 E. Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale • 602-302-7223

Get the family out on the track and go head-to-head. Octane Raceway features a 1/3 mile indoor/outdoor track, 45+ mph karts, Velocity VR, Brickyard Bar & Grill, mini-bowling, arcade and more.

OdySea Aquarium

9500 E. Via de Ventura, Scottsdale • 480-291-8000

Dive into an underwater world with penguins, otters, sea turtles and a variety of fish from around the globe. The state-of-the-art aquarium features some exciting ways to get up-close with aquatic life, including a submerged escalator that descends through a deep-ocean tank, a Living Sea “carousel” viewing experience and a shark exhibit viewable from the bathrooms.

Out of Africa Wildlife Park

3505 W. Camp Verde Bridgeport Highway, Camp Verde • 928-567-2840

Experience Africa in the heart of Arizona. Tiger Splash gives you the chance to see Bengal and Siberian tigers interact in a predator-and-play relationship, romping and splashing in a large pool. The Giant Snake Show teaches kids about various giant snakes and guests can even touch and hold some of the largest species. Hitch a ride on the African Bush Safari Tour to get an inside look at the animals and their habitat with a 40-minute narrated tour.

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 N. Central Ave, Phoenix • 602-257-1880

The Phoenix Art Museum is the Southwest’s largest art museum and home to 17,000 works from around the world. Start your family visit through the museum’s collections by picking up a Scavenger Hunt guide from the front desk.

Phoenix Zoo

455 N Galvin Parkway, Phoenix • 602-273-1341

The Phoenix Zoo offers families the opportunity to see wild animals up-close and personal. Watch as Sumatran tigers roam the savanna, feed towering giraffes at the giraffe encounter and witness Asian elephants play in a watering hole. The zoo also features a monkey village, safari train and stingray bay. Kids can even splash around in the Yakulla Caverns or Leapin’ Lagoon from March-October.

SEA LIFE Arizona

5000 S Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe • 877-526-3960

At SEA LIFE Arizona, guests can interact with creatures in touch pools and encounter over 5,000 sea animals, including sharks, rays, seahorses and tropical fish throughout the aquarium. The 360-degree ocean tunnel is an experience unlike any other in the desert.

S’edav Va’aki Museum

4619 E. Washington St, Phoenix • 602-495-0901

S’edav Va’aki Museum (previously Pueblo Grande Museum) is incorporated in a 1,500-year-old archaeological site, the largest in Phoenix. A trail takes guests through a prehistoric Hohokam village, featuring an excavated platform mound, ballcourt, and replicated prehistoric houses. Children are able to participate in hands-on activities to learn about the science of archaeology.

Wildlife World Zoo & Aquarium

16501 W. Northern Ave., Litchfield Park • 623-935-9453

Wildlife World Zoo and Aquarium is home to a 15-acre safari park with more than 600 exotic and endangered species and diverse water life in a four-building aquarium. If cute and cuddly is your thing, make sure to stop by the Baby Animal Nursery to see the new resident babies. The park is also filled with fun rides, including a tree-top skyride and safari train.