Places to Celebrate National Hot Dog Day

If you didn’t get enough of your hot dog fix at BBQs on the 4th of July, you’ll have another chance to indulge in this American classic on July 20, National Hot Dog Day.

Here are places in both Phoenix and Tucson offering some unique hot dog selections:

Phoenix Area:

Dog Haus (Gilbert, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe):

Known for their signature all beef Haus Dogs and hand-crafted proprietary Haus Sausages. All hot dogs, sausages and burgers are all served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls, making them a sweet and savory combo. Guests can choose from signature, one-of-kind Haus creations such as the Cowboy–a smoked bacon-wrapped dog, cheddar cheese sauce, crispy fried onions and BBQ sauce or even try the Sooo Veggie, a plant-based dog made with Beyond sausage ®, wild arugula, avocado, tomato, crispy onions, and spicy basil aioli.

Portillos (Tempe, Scottsdale)

What began as a hot dog stand started by Dick Portillo in 1963 has since grown into more than 60 locations throughout several states. Known for their Chicago-style hot dogs, you can find classics such as the Chili Cheese Dog, served with American cheese, chili, and onions, or try something a little different such as the Char-Grilled Maxwell Street Polish Sausage named after a street in Chicago where owner Dick Portillo frequented as a child to enjoy similar polish-style sausages. It’s charred to perfection then loaded with yellow mustard and sliced grilled onions.

Ted’s Hot Dogs (Tempe)

Originating from Greek immigrant Theodore Spiro Liaros, Ted’s Hot Dogs has been operating for nearly 100 years, growing to nine locations across Western New York and one location right here in Tempe, Arizona. Hot dogs are cooked over real hardwood charcoal and feature a homemade, secret family recipe hot sauce. Ted’s has all the classic-style hot dogs and also features a kid’s version without the skin. Top it with anything you’d like including mac-n-cheese, onion rings, or bacon!

Mugsy Dogs (Gilbert, Mesa)

Enjoy all kinds of unique hot dog combinations at Mugsy Dogs such as the Arizona Dog which is topped with spicy brown mustard, jalapenos, onions, and hatch green chilies. Other options include the Gringo Dog–a bacon wrapped dog with mayo, mugsy sauce, baked beans, tomato, onions and gringo sauce–chili dog, mac-n-cheese dog, bbq pork dog among several others.

Tucson Area:

Hot dogs in Southern Arizona are a little… different from the ones in the Metro Phoenix area. Famous for the Sonoran Dogs, a southern twist on the traditional hot dog, typically includes a bacon-wrapped hot dog stuffed in a bun, served with pinto beans, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and mustard. Other mix-ins such as salsa, guacamole, cheese, and chorizo are also popular.

Aqui Con El Nene

Sure, you can get some excellent Mexican cuisine at this local spot but they also specialize in delicious Sonoran Dogs! They serve their Sonoran Dog with melted cheese on top, known as a ‘Chipilon’ hot dog. But if you’re looking for something a little more…simple–don’t worry, they have that too!

Calle-Tepa Mexican

This mother and son fast-casual Mexican restaurant might be known for their table-side salsa and margaritas, but they also serve up a classic Sonoran dog. Order the Sonoran Dog Combo and you’ll get a bacon-wrapped beef hotdog served in a toasted bun with ranchero beans, pico, mayo, and mustard.

BK Carne Asada and Hot Dogs

Another great Mexican food place known for their carne asada but here you can also find their award-winning Sonoran Dog which comes with all the standard fixings and is finished with a secret jalapeno sauce and a grilled yellow pepper on the side.

